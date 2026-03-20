Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Timing Live Updates: When is Eid ul-Fitr 2026 in India? Date, moonrise timings and key details

Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Timing Live: Follow all the live updates here

Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Date, Time in India Live Updates: Eid ul-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid and the “Festival of Breaking the Fast“, is observed on the day after the last day of Ramadan. One of the most significant festivals in Islam, it falls on the first three days of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Hijri Islamic lunar calendar.

This year, Saudi Arabia has officially announced that Eid al-Fitr will be observed on March 20, 2026, following the non-sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon, completing 30 days of fasting.

Story continues below this ad Eid ul-Fitr 2026: Happy Eid Mubarak Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, Captions, Photos and Greetings to Share with Family and Friends Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other Gulf countries are observing Eid today on Friday; meanwhile, South Asia, on the other hand, will celebrate a day later, which means countries like India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan will most likely observe the final day of Roza and sight the moon today, on Friday, March 20, and celebrate Eid on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Stay updated with live information on the moon sighting for Eid ul-Fitr 2026, including the expected date, timings, and real-time announcements here. Live Updates Mar 20, 2026 12:11 PM IST Eid al-Fitr 2026 Live: Indians to mark Eid ul-Fitr on Saturday, March 21 India will celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Saturday, 21 March, as announced by the chairman of the Islamic Centre of India, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli. He reported to the PTI, stating, "It is being announced that today, on March 19, the moon was not sighted in Lucknow or anywhere in India, so tomorrow, on March 20, 30th Roza will be observed, and on March 21, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated."

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