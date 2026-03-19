Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Moonrise Date, Time: Know date and timings for moon sighting in India, Pakistan, UAE, Saudi Arabia

Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Date and Timing in India, Pakistan, UAE, Saudi Arabia: As Ramadan nears its end, Muslims around the world are looking forward to Chaand Raat, the night that leads to the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which is celebrated the day after Ramadan’s last day, which is why it is also called the ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast’.

It is marked by the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon, which is celebrated with delight, family reunions, celebratory shopping, and the production of traditional delicacies. Chaand Raat is both a spiritual and cultural occasion, bringing communities together in enthusiasm and gratitude.