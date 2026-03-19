Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Moonrise Date, Time: Know date and timings for moon sighting in India, Pakistan, UAE, Saudi Arabia

Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Date and Timing in India, Pakistan, UAE, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), are likely to be sight the crescent moon on the evening of March 19, 2026 (Thursday).

By: Lifestyle Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMar 19, 2026 05:00 PM IST
Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Moonrise TimeEid ul-Fitr 2026 Moonrise Time
Make us preferred source on Google

Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Date and Timing in India, Pakistan, UAE, Saudi Arabia: As Ramadan nears its end, Muslims around the world are looking forward to Chaand Raat, the night that leads to the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which is celebrated the day after Ramadan’s last day, which is why it is also called the ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast’.

It is marked by the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon, which is celebrated with delight, family reunions, celebratory shopping, and the production of traditional delicacies. Chaand Raat is both a spiritual and cultural occasion, bringing communities together in enthusiasm and gratitude.

LIVE: Eid al-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Date, Time Live Updates: Moonrise date and timings in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, India, Pakistan

According to the Saudi Supreme Court’s official statement on Monday, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was likely to sight the crescent moon of Shawwal this evening, Wednesday, March 18.

However, the crescent moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia, according to their latest notification on Wednesday.

As a result, Eid ul-Fitr in 2026 moon sighting is expected to follow regional patterns across countries:

Eid ul-Fitr 2026: Moonrise Date and Time in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

In Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the crescent moon is likely to be sighted on the evening of March 19, 2026 (Thursday), shortly after sunset (around 6:15–6:40 PM local time), in line with traditional Maghrib observations.

If so, Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on March 20, 2026 (Friday).

Story continues below this ad

Eid ul-Fitr 2026: Moonrise Date and Time in India and Pakistan

South Asian countries notably sight the moon the day after the Gulf countries.

So, in India and Pakistan, the moon sighting is anticipated on March 20, 2026 (Friday), also after sunset (approximately 6:15–6:40 PM local time), and Eid will be celebrated on March 21, 2026 (Saturday).

 

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 19: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments