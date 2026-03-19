Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Moonrise Date, Time: Know date and timings for moon sighting in India, Pakistan, UAE, Saudi Arabia

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Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Date and Timing in India, Pakistan, UAE, Saudi Arabia: As Ramadan nears its end, Muslims around the world are looking forward to Chaand Raat, the night that leads to the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which is celebrated the day after Ramadan’s last day, which is why it is also called the ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast’.
It is marked by the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon, which is celebrated with delight, family reunions, celebratory shopping, and the production of traditional delicacies. Chaand Raat is both a spiritual and cultural occasion, bringing communities together in enthusiasm and gratitude.
According to the Saudi Supreme Court’s official statement on Monday, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was likely to sight the crescent moon of Shawwal this evening, Wednesday, March 18.
However, the crescent moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia, according to their latest notification on Wednesday.
As a result, Eid ul-Fitr in 2026 moon sighting is expected to follow regional patterns across countries:
In Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the crescent moon is likely to be sighted on the evening of March 19, 2026 (Thursday), shortly after sunset (around 6:15–6:40 PM local time), in line with traditional Maghrib observations.
If so, Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on March 20, 2026 (Friday).
South Asian countries notably sight the moon the day after the Gulf countries.
So, in India and Pakistan, the moon sighting is anticipated on March 20, 2026 (Friday), also after sunset (approximately 6:15–6:40 PM local time), and Eid will be celebrated on March 21, 2026 (Saturday).