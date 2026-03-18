Eid ul-Fitr 2026: Happy Eid Mubarak Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, Captions, Photos and Greetings to Share with Family and Friends

Happy Eid Chand Raat Mubarak Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages: Share the wishes with friends and family.

Happy Eid Chand Raat Mubarak Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, Captions, Photos and Greetings: Eid ul-Fitr, also known as Ramzan Eid or Meethi Eid, is one of Islam’s most significant festivals, observed by Muslims worldwide. It marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, celebrated by followers who fast from dawn to sunset (roza), which is why it’s also called the “Festival of Breaking Fast”.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is expected to see the crescent moon of Shawwal this evening, Wednesday, March 18, and will begin celebrating Eid ul-Fitr on Thursday, March 19, 2026. South Asia usually celebrates the occasion the next day, sighting the moon on Thursday, March 19, and celebrating Eid on Friday, March 20.