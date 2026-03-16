Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Date: Is it on March 20 or March 21? Check Correct Date Moon Sighting Details

Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Date: All you need to know about the dates in India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Date in India: Ramadan, which is also known as Ramzan, Ramzaan, or Ramazan, is one of the most sacred months in Islam.

This year, the holy month commenced on Wednesday, 18 February, in Saudi Arabia after the sighting of the crescent moon; India, meanwhile, celebrated the first day of Ramadan on Thursday, 19 February.

During the holy month of Ramadan, the Muslim community worldwide observes fasting, known as Roza, from sunrise until sunset.

Eid al-Fitr, also called Meethi Eid or the festival of breaking the fast, is celebrated on the last day of the month, marking the end of Roza (the fast).