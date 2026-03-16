Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Date: Is it on March 20 or March 21? Check Correct Date Moon Sighting Details

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Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Date in India: Ramadan, which is also known as Ramzan, Ramzaan, or Ramazan, is one of the most sacred months in Islam.
This year, the holy month commenced on Wednesday, 18 February, in Saudi Arabia after the sighting of the crescent moon; India, meanwhile, celebrated the first day of Ramadan on Thursday, 19 February.
During the holy month of Ramadan, the Muslim community worldwide observes fasting, known as Roza, from sunrise until sunset.
Eid al-Fitr, also called Meethi Eid or the festival of breaking the fast, is celebrated on the last day of the month, marking the end of Roza (the fast).
The festival falls on the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Hijri, or the Islamic lunar calendar.
Similarly to Ramadan, India observes Eid one day after Saudi Arabia, as the crescent moon is first sighted in the Kingdom and neighbouring Gulf countries, followed by a day later in some regions of India and Western countries.
In 2026, Eid is most likely to be marked on March 20 (Friday), if the crescent moon is sighted on March 19 (Thursday) in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf.
As South Asia usually celebrates a day after, countries like India and Pakistan will mark the last day of roza, and sight the moon likely on the Friday evening of March 20, making Eid Saturday, March 21.
‘eid kab hai’ keyword has been trending on Google Search Trends today, likely due to its upcoming celebration.
It is among the most significant festivals in Islam, celebrated with immense joy and enthusiasm by families and friends alike.