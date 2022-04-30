Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Date: When is Ramzan Eid in 2022?

Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Date: Eid al-Fitr or Eid-ul-Fitr is a major religious holiday observed by Muslims around the world that marks the conclusion of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. The celebration commemorates the end of the 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting that Muslims observe throughout the month of Ramadan.

Because the day of Eid is determined by the sighting of the moon, there may be slight differences in the exact date observed around the world. The actual dates of Eid ul-Fitr may not be announced until close to the beginning of Ramadan. It is expected to be celebrated on May 2-3 this year.

Eid-ul-Fitr date in India, Saudi Arabia, UAE:

Ramadan rarely lasts longer than 30 days because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, and this year Eid ul-Fitr dates in India, Saudi Arabia, UAE will happen on May 1 or May 2 depending on the new moon.

Muslims pray for Eid al-Fitr, which is known as “Salat Al Eid” in Arabic. Muslims will congregate in mosques or open locations to offer two “Rakat” units of prayer. Following the prayers, the imam delivers a speech in which he prays for forgiveness, mercy, and peace for all people everywhere.

It is customary to wear fresh clothes and eat something sweet, such as a date as well as utter a short prayer known as a takbeer.

Giving money to the destitute (known as ‘Zakat al-Fitr,’ the amount to be donated depends on one’s holdings), sending Eid greetings, and feasting with family are also important parts of the Eid celebrations.

For many Muslims, Eid ul-Fitr is a time to express thankfulness to Allah for providing them with guidance and strength during Ramadan to help them practice self-control.

The night before Eid is known as Chaand ki Raat, or “moon night.” Many individuals use this night to finish their holiday shopping and prepare for the next day.

The entire point of the celebration is to show joy, gratitude, forgiveness, gratitude to God, and memory of God.

