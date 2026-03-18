Eid al-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Date, Time Live Updates: Moonrise date and timings in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, India, Pakistan

Eid al-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Date and Time Live: Catch all the live updates here.
Eid al-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Date, Timing Live Updates: Eid al-Fitr, also known as Ramzan Eid or Meethi Eid, is one of Islam’s most significant festivals, observed by Muslims worldwide, marking the conclusion of Ramadan, the holy month celebrated by followers who fast from dawn to sunset (roza).
Eid is known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast” because it is observed on the day after the last day of Ramadan. In the Islamic lunar calendar, it falls on the first three days of Shawwal, the tenth month of Hijri.
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According to the latest Saudi Supreme Court’s official statement on Monday, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is likely to sight the crescent moon of Shawwal this evening, Wednesday, March 18.
If so, Eid al-Fitr will start on Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the neighbouring Gulf countries. South Asia, on the other hand, typically commemorates the event the following day.
On Thursday night, March 19, nations like India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan will probably observe the final day of Roza and see the moon. On Friday, March 20, 2026, they will celebrate Eid.
Follow live updates on the Eid al-Fitr 2026 moon sighting, including expected date, timing, and real-time announcements here.
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