Eid al-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Date, Time Live Updates: Moonrise date and timings in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, India, Pakistan

Eid al-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Date and Time Live: Catch all the live updates here.

Eid al-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Date, Timing Live Updates: Eid al-Fitr, also known as Ramzan Eid or Meethi Eid, is one of Islam’s most significant festivals, observed by Muslims worldwide, marking the conclusion of Ramadan, the holy month celebrated by followers who fast from dawn to sunset (roza).

Eid is known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast” because it is observed on the day after the last day of Ramadan. In the Islamic lunar calendar, it falls on the first three days of Shawwal, the tenth month of Hijri.

Story continues below this ad ALSO READ: Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with your loved ones with these mouthwatering dishes According to the latest Saudi Supreme Court’s official statement on Monday, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is likely to sight the crescent moon of Shawwal this evening, Wednesday, March 18. If so, Eid al-Fitr will start on Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the neighbouring Gulf countries. South Asia, on the other hand, typically commemorates the event the following day. On Thursday night, March 19, nations like India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan will probably observe the final day of Roza and see the moon. On Friday, March 20, 2026, they will celebrate Eid. Follow live updates on the Eid al-Fitr 2026 moon sighting, including expected date, timing, and real-time announcements here. Live Updates Mar 18, 2026 11:06 AM IST Eid al-Fitr 2026 Live Updates: When will Eid be celebrated this year? Following the official notification of the Saudi Supreme Court, the people of the kingdom are likely to sight the moon today, on Wednesday, March 18. If so, Eid in Saudi Arabia and adjoining Gulf countries will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, March 19. India, Pakistan, and other Asian countries will celebrate the festival the day after. Muslims in the country will most likely mark the last day of roza and sight the moon on the Thursday evening of March 19, and Eid on Friday, March 20, 2026.

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