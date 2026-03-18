Eid al-Fitr 2026 Date and Time: Know Its History And Significance | When is Eid Al-Fitr In Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and India?

Eid al-Fitr 2026 Date and Time: On the day of the festival, people exchange "Eid Mubarak" greetings and embrace one another as a symbol of love and brotherhood, all while spending quality time with loved ones.

Eid al-Fitr 2026 Date and Time, History, Significance and Importance: Eid al-Fitr, also known as Ramzan Eid or Meethi Eid, is one of Islam’s most important festivals, observed by Muslims worldwide.

It celebrates the conclusion of Ramadan, the holy month celebrated by followers who fast from dawn to sunset (roza).

Eid is celebrated on the day following Ramadan’s last day, hence the name ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast’.

Eid al-Fitr 2026: Dates in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and India

Eid al-Fitr falls on the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Hijri, or the Islamic lunar calendar.

The Saudi Supreme Court issued an official statement on Monday, announcing to Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon of Shawwal on the evening of Wednesday, March 18, which marks the end of Ramadan.