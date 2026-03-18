Eid al-Fitr 2026 Date and Time: Know Its History And Significance | When is Eid Al-Fitr In Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and India?

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Eid al-Fitr 2026 Date and Time, History, Significance and Importance: Eid al-Fitr, also known as Ramzan Eid or Meethi Eid, is one of Islam’s most important festivals, observed by Muslims worldwide.
It celebrates the conclusion of Ramadan, the holy month celebrated by followers who fast from dawn to sunset (roza).
Eid is celebrated on the day following Ramadan’s last day, hence the name ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast’.
Eid al-Fitr falls on the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Hijri, or the Islamic lunar calendar.
The Saudi Supreme Court issued an official statement on Monday, announcing to Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon of Shawwal on the evening of Wednesday, March 18, which marks the end of Ramadan.
It follows the Umm Al Qura calendar, which suggests Wednesday corresponds to the 29th of Ramadan 1447 AH.
If the moon is visible on Wednesday evening, Eid Al Fitr in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the neighbouring Gulf countries will begin the next day, on Thursday, March 19, 2026.
Meanwhile, South Asia usually celebrates the festival the day after. Countries like India, Bangladesh and Pakistan will most likely mark the last day of roza and sight the moon on the Thursday evening of March 19, marking Eid on Friday, March 20, 2026.
Eid al-Fitr originated during the Prophet Muhammad’s time, when he established two significant Islamic holidays: Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.
Eid begins with early morning prayers known as Eid Salah, which are commonly held in mosques or on open grounds, and is followed by family gatherings for lavish feasts featuring sweet foods like Seviyan (vermicelli), Kheer, and Phirni, hence the name Meethi Eid.
On the day of the festival, people exchange “Eid Mubarak” greetings and embrace one another as a symbol of love and brotherhood, all while spending quality time with loved ones.
The festival signifies and expresses thankfulness to Allah for His mercy and bounty, while also celebrating unity and cultivating love, kindness, and charity among families and communities.