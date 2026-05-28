Eid al-Adha Mubarak 2026: Happy Bakrid Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Greetings and Eid Messages for Loved Ones

Happy Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) Mubarak 2026 Wishes Images, Quotes, Photos, WhatsApp Status, Greetings: Eid al-Adha is among the holiest celebrations in Islam. It honours the story of Prophet Ibrahim and his unwavering faith when he was prepared to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command.

Islamic tradition says that before the sacrifice took place, God provided a ram in place of his son, recognising Ibrahim’s devotion and trust. Observed on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar, the festival also takes place during the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Eid al-Adha carries a powerful message of faith, gratitude and kindness. Muslims across the world celebrate with prayers, festive meals and time with family and friends, while also extending support to those in need. The occasion serves as a reminder of generosity, togetherness and compassion, making it both spiritually meaningful and widely celebrated.