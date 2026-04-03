Easter 2026 Date: When is Easter Sunday in 2026?

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Easter Sunday 2026 Date: Easter Sunday, commonly known as Easter, is one of the most important festivals in Christianity, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. Easter Sunday in 2026 will be observed on Sunday, April 5.
Unlike fixed holidays, Easter is a “movable feast,” meaning its date changes every year based on a combination of the solar and lunar calendars. Specifically, it is celebrated on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon, which occurs on or after the spring equinox (March 21).
This unique method of calculation dates back to early Church traditions and was formalised to ensure that Easter aligns with the spring season and the Jewish festival of Passover.
Because the timing depends on the phases of the Moon, Easter can fall anywhere between March 22 and April 25 in the Gregorian calendar.
In 2026, the Paschal Full Moon falls on April 2, making the following Sunday, April 5; the official date of Easter Sunday.
While most Western churches follow this date using the Gregorian calendar, some Eastern Orthodox churches use the Julian calendar, which can result in a different date for their celebrations.
Easter represents hope, renewal, and new beginnings, marking the culmination of Holy Week. It is observed in church services, prayers, and various cultural traditions, including festive meals and symbols such as eggs, which signify new life.