Easter 2026 Date: When is Easter Sunday in 2026?

Easter Sunday 2026 Date: Easter Sunday, commonly known as Easter, is one of the most important festivals in Christianity, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. Easter Sunday in 2026 will be observed on Sunday, April 5.

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Unlike fixed holidays, Easter is a “movable feast,” meaning its date changes every year based on a combination of the solar and lunar calendars. Specifically, it is celebrated on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon, which occurs on or after the spring equinox (March 21).

This unique method of calculation dates back to early Church traditions and was formalised to ensure that Easter aligns with the spring season and the Jewish festival of Passover.