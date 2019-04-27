In Karnataka, Veeragase is a form of worship more than dance. When Anusha Veeresh and Jothi Viknesh, who were travelling across Karnataka on a bike for a month in 2017 to document different art forms, turned their cameras on a Veeragase performer in Mysuru, they found out that every ornament — from the thick hair on his headgear to the wooden plaque on his chest — had deep mythological symbolism. The video of the dance attracted 2.8 million views on their YouTube channel Desiduo. “We could sense a calling for us

towards these journeys,” says Veeresh. 25. Ever since, she, Viknesh, 29, and Manohar Marappa, 27, all from Bengaluru, have been travelling across India to explore and archive folk art forms. In January 2019, their journey got a new name, Indian Dance Trail, and purpose — to witness festivals and cultural forms as well as create a Guinness World Record for the longest drive by car in a single country. They aim to cover 60,000 kms by the end of this year. From a remote part of Arunachal Pradesh, Veeresh responds in an email interview:

You call yourselves Expert Nomads. How was this trio formed and the trip conceptualised?

In 2016, Viknesh aka Jo Danzbiker did an all-India tour on his bike for two months. His experiences varied from meeting folk artists across the country to listening to stories of people from different paths of life, sleeping at petrol pumps, dhabas or chai shops or anywhere possible, trusting the fellow humans, and rescuing a baby monkey who travelled with him for a month. To him, this was the way of life he had dreamed of and he was determined to get back on the roads and lead a nomadic life. He coined the name Expert Nomads. Jo is a biologist dancer, biker and fitness instructor. I am an engineer, movement practitioner and biker. Marappa is lawyer and dancer. A passion for travelling and a knowledge of the body and movements unite us. We feel that each art form has a story to narrate, a life lesson to learn, and we want to experience these and share these with our followers on social media.

Where have you travelled since January?

In the past three months, we have visited almost the whole of Gujarat, a little of Rajasthan and passed by Maharashtra. We have travelled the entire coastline, from Goa to Kanyakumari, passed by Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim and Assam. We had a comfortable stay in Nagaland for a couple of days and, then, it was Arunachal Pradesh.

We witnessed Ahmedabad’s kite festival, the Bikaner camel festival, Rann Utsav of Kutch, Theyyam in Kasargod, Kerala, Bhootakola in Bramhavara, Karnataka, Kambala in Uppinangadi, Karnataka, Chettikulangara Barani (the Kumbh Mela of the south) in Allapuzha, Kerala, Padyani for goddess Bhagavathi at Elanthoor, Kerala, Aoleang at Mon, Nagaland and Mopin at Basar, Arunachal Pradesh.

We have documented the art forms in video formats. Documentaries from this trip have not been uploaded on social media yet. We have Siddhi Damal of the African-Indians living in Gujarat, Fugdi of Goa, Yakshagana from Udupi, Karnataka, Bhootakola from Karnataka, Theyyam from Kerala, Kolams of Padayani, Kerala, the ancient martial art form Kalaripayattu from Kerala, Bihu from Assam, traditional dance of the Konyaks from Nagaland and Popir of Galos from Arunachal Pradesh. We have only passed by Maharashtra and would love to come back and explore its rich culture. We are looking forward to documenting dance forms like Lavani, Koli and Povada.

How do you find these art forms and their practitioners?

We meet artists at festivals and at times, through contacts. There have been incidents when we have come across them accidentally or we spontaneously took detours and locals give us leads of a rare art form.

Who is funding your initiative?

We fund our journey by conducting workshops in gym studios, schools and colleges in every city we visit. We conduct four different kind of workshops — Afroworks: a dance-based workout with Afro dance and music, curated by Jo; Tribal Instinct, which is afunctional training based on animalistic movement, curated by Jo; Explore: a dance/movement therapy-based session, curated by me, for women, where one makes a deep connection with the self; and Know your Roots, which is a curated workshop for schools where Jo and I take pupils on a tour across the country by making them dance to different folk tunes and educate them about its scientific and geographic significance. We keep these sessions ‘pay as you please’. We started with a very small fund, but have managed to earn our way so far.