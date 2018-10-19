Follow Us:
Friday, October 19, 2018
  • Dussehra 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Wallpapers, Photos, Pics
Dussehra 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Wallpapers, Photos, Pics

Happy Dussehra (Vijayadashami) 2018 Live Updates: Dussehra in a way also marks the onset of preparations for the festival of lights – Diwali. Here are all the live updates of celebrations and festivities that keep on happening throughout the day.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 19, 2018 8:59:21 am
Happy Dussehra 2018: Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Wallpaper, Photos, Pics Happy Dussehra 2018: Devotees worship the idol of goddess Durga at a pandal. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Dussehra (Vijayadashami) 2018 Live Updates: Vijayadashami or Dussehra (Dasara) is celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri festival. It signifies the triumph of good (Dharma) over evil (Adharma). In the eastern and northeastern parts of the country, the festival commemorates Maa Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. While in north and central India, it signifies the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. It also marks the victory of Pandavas over the Kauravas.

Celebrations also include organising the famed and popular Ramleela performances which involve people enacting the life and glory of the righteous Lord Ram through short plays, songs, and dance drama.

08:59 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
Happy Dussehra 2018 quotes, wishes, images

08:43 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
Let your loved ones know that you miss them with these special wishes, greetings and SMSes

Fortunate is the onewho has learned to admire,But not to envy.Good wishes for a joyous Vijayadashmi,With plenty of peace and prosperity

08:35 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
08:20 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
May this Dussehra burn all gloom and misery on Earth along with Ravana and bring you happiness and prosperity. Happy Vijayadashami!

08:14 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
PM Modi extends greetings on Vijayadashami

Happy Dussehra 2018: Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Wallpaper, Photos, Pics Happy Dussehra! (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

As part of Dussehra celebrations, huge and colorful effigies of Ravana, most times along with that of his brothers Meghanada and Kumbakaran, are burnt in large huge open grounds. This is done to celebrate Lord Ram’s victory over the Ravana, who abducted his wife Sita.

Dussehra is celebrated with much fervour and excitement in the northern states of Varanasi, Ayodhya, Vrindavan, Madhubani, Almora and other cities of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand.

