Dussehra 2026 date: October 20 or 21? Check Vijayadashami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami & Ravana Dahan

Dussehra 2026 Date: Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil. Observed at the end of the nine-day festival of Navratri, it commemorates Lord Rama’s victory over the demon king Ravana, as narrated in the Ramayana. This year Dussehra is being celebrated on October 20, 2026 with the Vijay Muhurat being 02:00 to 02:46

In several parts of India, the day is marked by the burning of effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna, while in others, it celebrates Goddess Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. Dussehra symbolises the triumph of righteousness over arrogance and injustice, reminding people of the importance of truth, courage and virtue.