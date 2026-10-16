Dussehra 2026 date: October 20 or 21? Check Vijayadashami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami & Ravana Dahan

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Check the Dussehra 2026 Date, along with key rituals for Vijayadashami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami & Ravana Dahan.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readOct 16, 2026 10:00 AM IST
dussehraHappy Dussehra! May the victory of good over evil inspire you to overcome every challenge, embrace positivity and move towards a future filled with happiness, peace and prosperity.
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Dussehra 2026 Date: Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil. Observed at the end of the nine-day festival of Navratri, it commemorates Lord Rama’s victory over the demon king Ravana, as narrated in the Ramayana. This year Dussehra is being celebrated on October 20, 2026 with the Vijay Muhurat being 02:00 PM to 02:46 PM

In several parts of India, the day is marked by the burning of effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna, while in others, it celebrates Goddess Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. Dussehra symbolises the triumph of righteousness over arrogance and injustice, reminding people of the importance of truth, courage and virtue.

Also Read | Navratri 2026: Start and end date, Navratri colours with calendar, significance and importance

To mark the occasion, devotees observe sacred traditions like Shami Puja, Aparajita Puja, and Seema Avalanghan, all traditionally performed during the afternoon Aparahna period as prescribed by Vedic time divisions.

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The word Dussehra is commonly traced to the Sanskrit expression Dasha Hara, which can be interpreted as the removal or defeat of ten. It is often associated with Lord Rama’s victory over the ten-headed demon king Ravana, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

dussehra Happy Vijayadashami! May Goddess Durga and Lord Rama bless you with strength, wisdom and courage, and may this auspicious day bring new beginnings, success and joy to your life.

The festival is also known as Vijayadashami: vijaya means “victory” and dashami refers to the tenth day of the lunar fortnight on which it is observed. While Dussehra is widely linked to the Ramayana tradition in northern India, Vijayadashami also marks Goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasura in several eastern and southern Indian traditions.

Dussehra is celebrated in diverse ways across India, reflecting the country’s regional traditions and cultural heritage. In northern India, the festival is marked by Ramlila performances depicting episodes from the Ramayana, followed by the burning of effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna.

In West Bengal and other parts of eastern India, Vijayadashami marks the conclusion of Durga Puja, with devotees bidding farewell to Goddess Durga through processions and idol immersion. In Mysuru, Karnataka, the occasion is celebrated with the grand Mysuru Dasara procession, featuring decorated elephants, cultural performances and the display of the royal traditions of the Wadiyar dynasty.

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In parts of Maharashtra, people exchange leaves of the apta tree as symbolic gold and seek blessings for prosperity, while in several southern Indian communities, Vijayadashami is considered an auspicious day to begin learning or start new ventures. Despite these regional differences, the festival shares a common theme: the victory of good over evil.

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