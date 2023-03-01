Find out if dry brushing really helps exfoliate and rejuvenate the skin

It requires a lot of time, effort, and patience to get healthy and rejuvenated skin. But instead of a full-fledged massage or applying numerous products, can just dry brushing help? According to nutritionist Nidhi Sharma, dry brushing is a “popular technique” that involves using a natural bristle brush to gently massage and exfoliate the skin.

Sharma listed the following benefits in a post on Instagram.

Exfoliation: Dry brushing helps to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores, leading to smoother and softer skin.

Improved circulation: The gentle massage from dry brushing can improve blood circulation and promote lymphatic drainage, helping to reduce swelling and inflammation.

Reduces appearance of cellulite: Dry brushing may help reduce the appearance of cellulite by stimulating lymphatic drainage and promoting the removal of toxins.

Promotes skin renewal: Regular dry brushing can promote the growth of new skin cells, leading to a more youthful and radiant complexion.

Improved absorption of skincare products: By removing dead skin cells and unclogging pores, dry brushing can help improve the absorption and effectiveness of your skincare products.

Relaxation: Dry brushing can be a relaxing and invigorating ritual, helping to reduce stress and promote feelings of well-being.

“Overall, dry brushing is a simple and effective way to improve the health and appearance of your skin. However, it is important to use a gentle touch and not to overdo it, as excessive brushing can damage the skin,” said Sharma.

When to do?

*It is usually done before showering or bathing.

*Dry brushing can be done daily or several times a week, depending on your skin’s sensitivity, Sharma commented.

Does it actually help?

Dr Vandana Punjabi, consultant dermatologist and trichologist, practising in Khar and Nanavati Max Superspeciality Hospital said that there is “no scientific evidence” to show that dry brushing helps to improve blood or lymphatic circulation or reduce cellulite.

Although it helps exfoliate dead skin, it can cause darkening and leads to a condition called ‘frictional melanosis’ or ‘macular amyloidosis’. “In such cases, we see patchy areas of hyperpigmentation over arms, legs, back and sometimes on face and neck. This is very commonly seen in Indian patients and especially those with dry and sensitive skin,” said Dr Punjabi.

