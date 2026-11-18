Dr Shriram Nene candidly admitted he wasn’t familiar with the actor and his wife Madhuri Dixit’s stardom in the Hindi Film Industry when they first met. “Yes, it’s true. We met, we dated for three months. I had no connection to Hindi films. I only spoke Marathi and lived in Los Angeles. We met and dated for three months. She was a sport. We hit it off. It was only after three months that I proposed to her,” Dr Nene told Farah Khan on her YouTube vlog.

Interestingly, he recalled that at their massive 1999 wedding reception, he didn’t recognise any of the industry heavyweights except Amitabh Bachchan, whom he recognised from the 1977 film Amar Akbar Anthony.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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We live in a world where people are increasingly introduced through their accomplishments. Their professional designation, financial standing, appearance, family background, and social influence often shape our perceptions before we have a chance to understand their character. “This is especially evident in marriage, where conversations about qualifications, earnings and family status can sometimes receive more attention than emotional maturity, values, and compatibility. We begin evaluating what a person has achieved before discovering who they are.

Psychology describes a phenomenon called the halo effect, where one impressive characteristic influences our judgement of unrelated qualities. Someone professionally successful may automatically be perceived as dependable, intelligent or emotionally mature. Physical attractiveness can similarly influence assumptions about personality. Yet success tells us little about how somebody handles disappointment, accepts responsibility, treats people with less power or responds when a partner is emotionally vulnerable,” reflected Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist, and relationship breakthrough coach.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: AI Generated) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: AI Generated)

The qualities that make someone impressive to the world are not necessarily the qualities that make them a compatible life partner. “We sometimes mistake familiarity for intimacy. We know someone’s professional achievements, social background, preferences and daily routines and assume that we know the person. But knowing facts about somebody is very different from understanding their emotional world. We may know what our partner does professionally without knowing what frightens them, what makes them feel inadequate, how they experience rejection or what they need when overwhelmed,” shared Delnna.

This is where intimacy differs from admiration. “Admiration often celebrates our strengths. Emotional intimacy makes room for our humanity. Another psychological dimension shapes how we choose partners: the difference between discovering someone and projecting our expectations onto them. When we are strongly attracted to a person, we may unconsciously fill gaps in our knowledge with qualities we hope they possess. Their confidence becomes evidence of emotional stability. Their generosity becomes proof that they will always be considerate. Their professional discipline becomes a promise that they will be equally dependable in relationships.”

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Love may begin spontaneously, but a lasting partnership requires conscious participation.

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“Another important dimension of this story is that Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene came from very different professional and social worlds. Such differences can be enriching because each person introduces the other to experiences, perspectives and ways of thinking they may never have encountered independently,” shared Delnna.

However, coming from different worlds requires more than attraction. “It requires respect for the world the other person inhabits. A partner who knows little about someone’s profession may initially provide freedom from its expectations. But genuine partnership requires an eventual willingness to understand that profession, appreciate the effort behind it and recognise its importance to the person’s identity. Love does not require two individuals to come from identical worlds. It requires the emotional maturity to understand and respect worlds they have not personally experienced,” said Delnna.

For couples, the practical lesson is to look beyond the identities through which they first met. “Instead of assuming that professional success guarantees character, observe how responsibility is handled. Instead of relying on chemistry as proof of compatibility, explore difficult conversations. Instead of expecting a partner to fulfil a predetermined image, remain curious about their individuality. Most importantly, examine how the relationship allows both people to experience themselves. Do they feel respected, emotionally safe and free to express their needs? Can they celebrate each other’s achievements without competition? Is there room for vulnerability without ridicule, and independence without insecurity?”

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These questions matter far more to the everyday quality of a marriage than how impressive the relationship appears to outsiders.

“Because admiration recognises what makes us extraordinary. Love, at its most mature, also makes room for everything that makes us human,” said Delnna.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.