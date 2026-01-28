Dr Madhu Chopra shares throwback picture with late husband serving in the Indian Army; says, ‘These years shaped the way we raised Priyanka and Siddharth’

Madhu Chopra shares a picture from her service days
Dr Madhu Chopra recently shared a memorable picture on social media with her late husband, Dr Ashok Chopra, from their service days in the Indian Army as “uniform-serving” doctors. “A quiet throwback to a life of service. Dr Ashok and I, in uniform—serving as doctors in the Indian Army, caring for our people while living the discipline and duty of military life. These years shaped our family, our values, and the way we raised Priyanka and Siddharth. Forever proud to have served, and forever grateful to the armed forces and the sacrifices they represent,” said Dr Madhu in a post on Instagram.

The post quickly drew over 70K likes with users appreciating the beautiful memory. “Oh my God, how fabulous were a beautiful picture true Royal blooded military personnel. Salute and respect to you both,” one wrote. Another commented, “Beautiful! Thank you to you both for your service and the values you passed to your children!”

So, we asked an expert on the most enduring inheritance that families pass on to their children — not fame, not success, but the “ability to stand steady, and serve sincerely”.

Life in uniform is not only about service to the nation; it is about service to discipline, restraint, and responsibility. “Families raised in such environments often absorb an unspoken emotional language – one where duty comes before comfort, silence often replaces complaint, and resilience is practised daily rather than spoken about,” expressed psychotherapist and life coach Delnna Rrajesh.

A photograph like this does more than stir nostalgia. “It quietly reminds us of a way of life that shaped emotional strength from the inside out,” shared Delnna.

Priyanka Chopra, childhood, birthday Priyanka Chopra once shared a glimpse too (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Partnerships forged in such settings carry a distinct emotional texture. “When two people serve together, especially in caregiving roles like medicine, the bond is built on shared purpose rather than constant validation. Love expresses itself through reliability, presence, and mutual respect, not grand displays. Over time, this kind of companionship creates emotional safety that children intuitively absorb,” mentioned Delnna.

In today’s world, where parenting is often loud, performative, and anxious, such images remind us that values do not need constant announcement. “They are transmitted through lived consistency. Through watching parents show up. Through seeing sacrifice normalised, not glorified. Through understanding that service – whether to a nation, a profession, or a family…is a form of quiet strength. This is not about nostalgia for the past. It is about remembering that emotional resilience is not built through constant affirmation alone, but through witnessing integrity, discipline, and purpose in action,” Delnna said.

Delnna said that psychologically, this environment nurtures a sense of internal authority. “Children raised here often grow up trusting effort over entitlement, meaning over noise, and responsibility over instant gratification. They may not always articulate these values, but they live them — in how they handle success, navigate failure, and stay grounded amid public scrutiny.”

