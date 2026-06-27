Dr Madhu Chopra shares habits to stay ‘healthy, hydrated and energised’ this summer

Dr Madhu Chopra, Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra’s mother, recently took to social media to share essential tips to “stay healthy, hydrated, and energised during the warmer months”. From proper hydration and sun protection to mindful nutrition and skincare, she believes small daily habits can make a big difference in helping you feel and look your best this summer.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Chopra explains that the body may struggle to adapt to extremely cold temperatures, making you more susceptible to illness.

2. Prioritise hydration

Whether that’s sherbets, shikanji, chaas or lassi, Dr Chopra encourages upping your liquid intake. However, she cautioned against water intoxication from excessive consumption.

3. Consume local and seasonal fruits and vegetables

Keep a rotation of fresh and juicy produce in your diet to stay hydrated and cool from within. Dr Chopra recommends melons, different varieties of gourds and cucumbers. Make sure they are made fresh, bakes or cooked in minimal oil.

Finally, she warned against consuming heavy and processed foods, and minimising the consumption of spices and onions as they produce internal heat in the body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra (@drmadhuakhourichopra)

Experts weigh in

Dr Basavaraj S Kumbar, Consultant- Internal Medicine at Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, agreed with her, suggesting you should drink 8-10 glasses of water a day. “Always carry a water bottle, and add lemon, cucumber, or mint to your water for a refreshing twist. Begin with a glass of water in the morning to kick-start hydration and metabolism,” he said.

“Reduce your intake of coffee, energy drinks, and sodas. Instead, have coconut water, herbal tea, or lemon water. Too much caffeine and sugar may cause dehydration, lethargy, and bloating, leaving you feeling sluggish,” he shared.

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Dr Make Kumbar recommended including water-dense foods such as watermelon, cucumber, oranges, and strawberries a part of your diet, along with adding soups, smoothies, and fresh fruit juices. “These not only hydrate but also contain crucial vitamins and minerals to cool the body,” he told indianexpress.com.

However, like Dr Chopra said, beware of water intoxication, since too much of anything can be dangerous.

Dr Manjusha Agarwal, senior consultant, internal medicine, Gleneagles Hospital Parel Mumbai, explained that water intoxication or hyponatremia generally occurs when you drink too much water within a few hours. “This may not be good for your kidneys as they may not be able to get rid of excess water quickly. It can cause the sodium levels to dilute into your bloodstream, and further lead to fluid buildup inside the cells, including the brain cells,” she elaborated.

Concurring, Dr Kumbar added that if you want to spice up your regular water, try choosing coconut water, which is high in electrolytes, or herbal teas such as chamomile or green tea, which contain antioxidants.

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“Flavoured water with fruits, mint, or cucumber makes the water tasty and provides nutrients, whereas buttermilk and fruit juices keep you hydrated and fresh,” he concluded.