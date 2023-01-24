Dr BV Doshi, India’s foremost architect, passes away at 95

Celebrated Indian architect Dr Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi, who was an urban planner and educator for the past seventy years, passed away at the age of 95. Announcing the news, Architectural Digest India wrote on Instagram, “India’s greatest architect, Balkrishna Doshi (26th August 1927- 24th January 2023), has passed away at the age of 95.”

“A master wielder of form and light, Doshi has left an indelible legacy. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a true inspiration to the people of this country,” the post read further.

Architectural Digest India added that Doshi’s contribution to architecture, art, life, culture and philosophy will be remembered forever. “For us at AD, this is a heartbreaking loss; and we will miss his childlike enthusiasm, curiosity, and humility that touched us all so deeply.”

BV Doshi in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Javed Raja) BV Doshi in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

The architect spent his early career working with other renowned artists, including the like of Le Corbusier on his designs for Chandigarh and Louis Kahn, working on the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. For his outstanding contribution to the field of architecture, he was conferred with Pritzker Prize in 2018, RIBA’s Royal Gold Medal in 2021, and the coveted Padma Shri in 1976.

His iconic projects include the Shreyas Comprehensive School Campus in Ahmedabad; the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore; and Amdavad ni Gufa, a cave-like art gallery that exhibits the work of artist M F Husain. However, one of Doshi’s favourite projects remained the one he did for Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in the early 1970s.

Doshi was born into a family that was in the furniture business for two generations.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!