Malaika Arora’s nighttime skincare routine at 52 has 7 steps: ‘Just some TLC’

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Malaika Arora’s glowing, healthy skin doesn’t make her look 52. In a recent Instagram post, captioned: “Just some TLC”, the Welcome actor shared her nighttime skincare routine in detail — showing us how she starts off with double cleansing, then hydrates with a face mist.
Next, she layers on hyaluronic acid and a peptide serum, then moves on to an under-eye cream, a lip balm, and seals everything with a moisturiser.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Shireen Furtado, Sr. Consultant – Medical & Cosmetic Dermatology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, says that celebrity skincare routines, including the one shared by Malaika Arora, often encourage some genuinely healthy habits such as “washing the face with a gentle cleanser, using a moisturiser to protect the skin barrier, applying sunscreen every day, staying hydrated, eating a balanced diet, getting enough sleep, and avoiding unnecessary touching or picking of the skin”.
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That said, Dr Furtado believes certain celeb beauty routines include multiple serums, facial oils, and hyaluronic acid together. “But more products do not always mean better results,” she tells indianexpress.com.
“This is because using several active ingredients together without understanding how they interact can damage the skin barrier, cause redness, irritation, peeling, breakouts, dryness, or increased sensitivity, especially in people with acne, eczema, rosacea, or naturally sensitive skin,” she explains.
Dr Furtado adds that expensive products are not automatically more effective than simpler, well-formulated alternatives that suit an individual’s skin type.
Dr Vishalakshi Vishwanath, Consultant Dermatologist at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, says peptides consist of small protein fragments attached to copper ions. They function as signalling molecules that aid in skin repair and may promote the production of collagen and elastin,” she says.
According to her, they can help improve skin texture and firmness and reduce the appearance of fine lines over time, particularly when used consistently over a long period. This is also why they are commonly included in anti-ageing serums and eye creams.
However, she warns viewers that what they see in short-form social media videos is only a small part of a person’s complete skincare journey, and it “may not include prescription medicines, dermatologist-recommended treatments, professional facials, chemical peels, laser procedures, genetics, hormonal factors, makeup, camera filters, lighting, or image editing”, which also influence how the skin looks on screen.
Dr Furtado suggests seeking advice from a qualified dermatologist if you have persistent acne, pigmentation, dark spots, premature ageing, or other skin concerns, because skincare is highly personal. “A routine that gives excellent results for a celebrity may not be suitable, necessary, or even safe for someone with different skin, lifestyle, medical conditions, or environmental exposure,” she concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.