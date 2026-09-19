Malaika Arora’s nighttime skincare routine at 52 has 7 steps: ‘Just some TLC’

Malaika Arora’s glowing, healthy skin doesn’t make her look 52. In a recent Instagram post, captioned: “Just some TLC”, the Welcome actor shared her nighttime skincare routine in detail — showing us how she starts off with double cleansing, then hydrates with a face mist.

Next, she layers on hyaluronic acid and a peptide serum, then moves on to an under-eye cream, a lip balm, and seals everything with a moisturiser.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Dr Shireen Furtado, Sr. Consultant – Medical & Cosmetic Dermatology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, says that celebrity skincare routines, including the one shared by Malaika Arora, often encourage some genuinely healthy habits such as “washing the face with a gentle cleanser, using a moisturiser to protect the skin barrier, applying sunscreen every day, staying hydrated, eating a balanced diet, getting enough sleep, and avoiding unnecessary touching or picking of the skin”.