Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Doja Cat covers her body in 30,000 Swarovski crystals, red paint for Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris

'Doja's Inferno' look was created by makeup artist Pat Mcgrath who shared that he spent "4 hours and 58 minutes' placing the crystals onto Doja's skin

doja catDoja Cat's look turned several heads at the Schiaparelli show (Source: Schiaparelli/Instagram)

If Kylie Jenner’s lion-head look for Schiaparelli’s Spring-Summer 2023 couture show in Paris on Monday wasn’t enough to leave fashion lovers shocked and divided, Doja Cat took it several notches higher with her out-of-the-box all-red appearance. The singer made a grand appearance at the fashion extravaganza dipped in red paint and crystals.

According to Schiaparelli, Doja’s look comprised 30,000 Swarovski crystals applied by hand all over her body. The ensemble featured a red silk faille bustier, a hand-knit skirt of lacquered wooden beads, and trompe l’œil toe boots. A red silk fabric hanging on her arms and a pair of red crystal earrings completed the 27-year-old‘s memorable look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Schiaparelli (@schiaparelli) 

‘Doja’s Inferno’ look was created by makeup artist Pat Mcgrath who shared that he spent “4 hours and 58 minutes” placing the crystals onto Doja’s skin. The singer was covered in caps and her skin painted, followed by crystals and gold dust being applied to her body.

ALSO READ |Natasha Poonawalla wows in Sabyasachi-meets-Schiaparelli ensemble

“Such a pleasure working with the gorgeous @DojaCat and the amazing @DanielRoseberry on the ‘Doja’s Inferno’ look for @Schiaparelli’s FW23 Haute Couture collection. Doja’s sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied @swarovski Crystals, was inspiring. The final product was a magical, mesmerising masterpiece of sparkling brilliance,” she wrote on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @patmcgrathreal 

The artist also shared a behind-the-scenes video of Swarovski crystals’ application on Doja’s body. Take a look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @patmcgrathreal 

“Trypophobia alert!” several users wrote, referring to the feeling of fear or disgust that many people experience upon seeing a pattern of holes or bumps.

A user commented, “The fashion houses reached a dead end I think. They seem to be able only to make disturbing, shocking things. I wouldn’t say it is art or beautiful. Just disgustingly disturbing,” while another wrote: “This is fashion history being made in front of our very eyes.”

“Art should comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable. Look at how polarizing the comments are. Daniel’s Schiaparelli is keeping the couture alive and Doja is a fashion icon in making,” a person commented on Schiaparelli’s post.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 21:40 IST
