Does sleeping in AC weaken immunity?

As temperatures continue to soar during summer, air conditioners have become essential in many households. Yet despite their widespread use, concerns about sleeping in air-conditioned rooms persist — especially the belief that AC exposure weakens the body’s “immunity power.”

According to Dr Manas Mengar, this idea is largely a myth.“Air conditioning itself does not weaken immunity,” says Dr Mengar. “From a pulmonologist’s perspective, the bigger concern is how the AC is being used rather than the cooling itself.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

He explains that good sleep, comfortable room temperatures, and proper ventilation can actually support immune health and physical recovery.

Why people feel sick after sleeping in AC rooms

Many people complain of waking up with a sore throat, dry nose, sinus congestion, coughing, or frequent sneezing after spending long hours in air-conditioned environments. However, Dr Mengar says these symptoms are usually linked to dry indoor air and poor AC hygiene, not reduced immunity.