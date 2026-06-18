The DIY hair mask Madhu Chopra credits for her ‘full head of hair’

Dermatologist Dr Madhu Chopra, who often shares DIY remedies for skin and hair health, recently gave a glimpse of her weekly hair routine. “Today, I am showing my weekly maintenance for my hair. My hair oil contains coconut oil, methi or fenugreek seeds, a rosemary twig, some cooked rice water, and soaked chia seeds, which helps it become a slimy, gelatinous,” Dr Madhu noted in an Instagram post.

She added, “All of these mixed together, a little spoonful of each makes a great hair mask. I put it in my hair, leave it for one hour, and wash. This is my week one regimen. This helps keep my head full of hair still.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

But do these ingredients really benefit hair health?

Dr Shweta Nakhawa, consultant dermatologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said that many traditional haircare ingredients have been used for generations, and some may offer cosmetic benefits. “Coconut oil can help reduce protein loss from the hair shaft and improve softness. Fenugreek seeds contain proteins and antioxidants that may help condition the hair, while rice water is often used to improve hair smoothness and manageability. Chia seeds create a gel-like texture that can provide temporary hydration, and rosemary has gained attention for its potential role in supporting scalp health. However, it is important to understand that healthy-looking hair and actual hair growth are not always the same thing,” said Dr Nakhawa.

Should you give this mask a try? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Should you give this mask a try? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

While these ingredients may improve hair texture, shine, and reduce frizz, scientific evidence supporting dramatic hair regrowth from DIY masks is limited, cautioned Dr Nakhawa.

Can such a hair mask really prevent hair fall?

Hair fall is a complex issue, said Dr Nakhawa, adding that factors such as genetics, hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies, stress, medical conditions, and scalp disorders all play a role. “A homemade hair pack may nourish the hair strands and improve scalp comfort, but it cannot address the underlying cause of hair loss if a medical condition is involved,” said Dr Nakhawa.

People often notice less breakage and smoother hair after regular oiling and conditioning, which can create the impression of thicker hair. While that is beneficial, it should not be confused with new hair growth, mentioned Dr Nakhawa.

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Are there any risks associated with DIY hair masks?

Natural does not always mean risk-free. Dr Nakhawa noted that some individuals may develop scalp irritation, itching, allergic reactions, or product buildup, especially if ingredients are not prepared hygienically or are left on the scalp for too long. “Rice water, if stored improperly, can also become contaminated. People with dandruff, eczema, psoriasis, or sensitive scalps should be particularly cautious,” said Dr Nakhawa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra (@drmadhuakhourichopra)

What is the best approach for maintaining healthy hair?

A balanced diet rich in protein, iron, vitamins, and healthy fats is the foundation of good hair health.

“Gentle hair care practices, avoiding excessive heat and harsh chemical treatments, managing stress, and addressing any underlying medical issues are also important,” said Dr Nakhawa.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.