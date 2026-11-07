November is here, bringing with it the familiar scent of marigolds, the nip of winter in the air and weekends filled with plans to catch up with loved ones.

Having grown up in Delhi, I have watched the city transform in many ways. Pollution may have become an inseparable part of Diwali conversations today, but it does not take away from the festive spirit. November, for me, is an opportunity to revisit the many festive memories that have shaped my understanding of India.

Look at the calendar, and hardly a month passes without giving us a reason to celebrate. January begins with Lohri, when neighbourhoods across Delhi come alive around bonfires, irrespective of whether one belongs to Punjab or not.

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March brings Holi and Eid. Iftaar gatherings become opportunities to share meals, while the colours of Holi find their way into homes and neighbourhoods.

By October, the festive calendar gathers momentum. Goddess Durga’s arrival marks the beginning of Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations. Soon after comes Diwali, the festival of lights, which symbolises the victory of good over evil. Weekends fill up with pandal visits, family gatherings and festive shopping, while office rosters are carefully negotiated with familiar reminders not to ask for too many days off.

But what makes these celebrations particularly special is the communal bonhomie that accompanies them. At workplaces, it is common to see people from different cultures and religious backgrounds come together, dress in colour-coordinated outfits, exchange sweets and participate in celebrations.

Diwali becomes an occasion to host friends, share a favourite mithai and enjoy a meal together. And just when the festivities seem to be winding down, December arrives with Christmas, bringing the year to a cosy end.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Childhood memories

One of my earliest memories of India’s cultural diversity is Chhath Puja. As a Pahadi from Uttarakhand, I first witnessed the festival as a school-going child, when my mother observed the fast and offered arghya (prayers) to the rising Sun at a makeshift pond near our home. She had vowed to observe the fast if one of her wishes came true. For her, it was an expression of gratitude to the Almighty.

Watching her was an experience that stayed with me. It was perhaps the first time I truly understood how culturally diverse we are, and how deeply faith and traditions are woven into people’s lives.

Something similar comes through in the childhood memories of chef and food author Sadaf Hussain, for whom the festive spirit is about slowing down, participating in celebrations and appreciating traditions across communities.

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Recalling his earliest memories of Diwali, he tells indianexpress.com, “I love lighting diyas.” And he means earthen lamps, not decorative Chinese lights. The practice has stayed with him since childhood. “I light diyas even today. In fact, there is a local kumhaar (potter) I visit for diyas for Diwali.”

Having grown up in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Hussain also looked forward to witnessing Chhath Puja celebrations. “I would go to the ghat with all the women and experience the pious festival firsthand.”

But the highlight, he says, has always been thekua (local cookie). “I loved it as a kid. I love it today. I prepare it for my neighbours during Chhath.”

For Shagufta Parveen, too, the joy of Diwali lies in the little traditions that bring families together. Every year, her mother buys something new on Dhanteras and begins preparing for the festival well in advance.

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Her father, who has a particular fondness for sweets, brings home different varieties to share with friends and family. Shagufta, meanwhile, looks forward to decorating the house. “We also like decorating our house entrance with lights on Diwali evening,” she says.

Parveen’s affection for festivals extends beyond Diwali. She also enjoys Christmas and loves baking cookies and biscuits for the occasion. For her, the essence of celebrating any festival is the warmth and happiness it brings.

Sindoor Khela is celebrated on Vijayadashami (Photo: AI) Sindoor Khela is celebrated on Vijayadashami (Photo: AI)

Non-Bengalis performing Sindoor Khela

For Shalini Kumar, Durga Puja has become an occasion to immerse herself in traditions that she has grown to love. From participating in Sindoor Khela and Dhunuchi Naach to offering Anjali to Maa Durga, she looks forward to the rituals every year.

“As a Bihari, we celebrate Durga Puja with great devotion and happiness. We worship Maa Durga, visit pandals, offer prayers, and enjoy the festive atmosphere with our family and friends,” she says.

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Having participated in the rituals since childhood, she considers the festival deeply personal. “For me, Durga Puja is not just a religious festival; it is an emotion. It is about faith, devotion and togetherness. Every ritual has a special meaning, and Sindoor Khela is one of the most beautiful traditions, symbolising happiness, love, and the bond between women.”

For Manisha, the experience of Durga Puja took on a new meaning after she married into a Bengali family. What was once a festival she knew little about has become an annual celebration she eagerly awaits.

“As a non-Bengali, I never imagined Durga Puja could be so much fun! Before I became part of the celebrations, I hadn’t fully understood the cultural depth and emotions associated with the festival. But ever since I got married, over the last eight to nine years, it has become something I look forward to every year. From pandal hopping and exploring different themes to indulging in an array of Bengali delicacies, every part of the celebration fills me with excitement and joy,” she shares.

Like Kumar, her favourite ritual is Sindoor Khela, the colourful tradition that marks the farewell to the goddess. “What started as a celebration I knew very little about has now become something I wholeheartedly cherish and look forward to every year.”

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Thekua is one of the main offerings made during Chhath Puja (Photo: AI) Thekua is one of the main offerings made during Chhath Puja (Photo: AI)

Goria Muslims embracing Sanatan traditions

Assam offers another fascinating example of how traditions and identities have evolved together over generations. Sarifuddin Ahmed, who belongs to the Goria Muslim community of Assam, says celebrating Bihu and participating in Durga Puja festivities have been part of his life since childhood.

The Goria Muslims are among Assam’s indigenous Muslim communities, whose cultural practices reflect a close relationship with the state’s broader social and traditional landscape. Their celebrations of Bihu, Assam’s major cultural festival, are marked by the same enthusiasm as those of their Hindu neighbours.

The cultural connections are deeply rooted in history. “All five indigenous Muslim communities of Assam practise Islam, primarily Sunni Islam. However, socially and culturally, they share a close relationship with Assam’s Sanatan (Hindu) traditions and local tribal customs, creating a distinctive shared culture. This Hindu-Muslim cultural harmony can be seen in several aspects of their lives,” Ahmed explains.

Bihu, for instance, is closely associated with agriculture and nature, with roots in both Sanatan and tribal traditions. “These indigenous Muslim communities celebrate all three major Bihu festivals—Bohag Bihu (Rongali Bihu), Magh Bihu and Kati Bihu—with the same enthusiasm as Assamese Hindus. They wear traditional Assamese clothes and enjoy Bihu songs and festivities,” he says.

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Language and music further illustrate these shared cultural influences. Assamese is the mother tongue of these communities, and several songs draw inspiration from the Sufi saint Ajan Pir, who composed spiritual songs in Assamese known as Zikir and Zari.

“The melodies and singing styles of these songs are deeply influenced by Assam’s Sanatan Vaishnavite traditions, particularly Borgeet and the devotional singing associated with Namghars,” Ahmed adds.

The cultural similarities are also visible in wedding customs. Inviting guests by offering tamul-paan (betel nut and betel leaves) and seeking blessings from elders are practices that resemble those followed by Assamese Hindus. Their indigenous tribal roots, particularly their connections with communities such as the Koch and Rajbongshi, have also shaped several domestic customs that continue to resemble those of their ancestral communities.

The connections extend beyond everyday customs and celebrations. One prominent example is Padma Shri awardee art director Nuruddin Ahmed, who belongs to the Goria Muslim community and has spent nearly five decades designing and creating Durga Puja pandals. He has continued his work this year as well.

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“He is a remarkable example of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood. Despite being a practising Muslim, he has dedicated five decades of his life to the artistic and religious aspects of Hinduism’s important festival, Durga Puja,” says Sarifuddin Ahmed.

Perhaps this is what makes the festive spirit in India so distinctive. It finds expression in a plate of thekua shared with neighbours, a home decorated with lights, a visit to a pandal or a song that brings generations together. Festivals may have different religious origins and rituals, but the happiness they bring often travels beyond those boundaries. And sometimes, the most cherished traditions are the ones we discover through someone else’s celebration.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.