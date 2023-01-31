scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

Watch: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya set couple goals as they enjoy a ‘ride date’

Doing activities together is beneficial to strengthen the bond, said clinical psychologist Kamna Chhibber

divyanka tripathi dahiyaDivyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a biker girl (Source: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya/Instagram)

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is “beaming with happiness” after gifting herself a new bike — Meteor Steller 350 — recently. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor took to Instagram to share the news, along with glimpses of her riding the new bike. “I’ve been beaming with happiness the last few days and the reason is this new baby I gifted myself! There’s nothing as thrilling as dreaming big and achieving it too. #MyNewBike #BikerGirl” she said.

Husband and actor Vivek Dahiya also welcomed the “new biker girl in town” and wrote, “Please welcome the new biker girl in town. Ride date soon?”

Showcasing their crackling chemistry yet again, the couple was spotted enjoying their bike date together. Watch.

“Ride together! Stay together!” Divyanka captioned the post.

 

Also Read |Take a sneak peek into Divyanka Tripathi’s collection of bags

The #RiderCouple shared a couple of photos, and video from actor Hanif Hilal that captured them riding on the roads.

divyanka tripathi Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya enjoys bike ride (Source: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya/Instagram Stories)

Inspired much?

New and fun activities offer bonding time for couple, which is said to strengthen relationships while also honing their individual skills. Doing activities together is beneficial to strengthen the bond, said clinical psychologist Kamna Chhibber. Such activities,

– Allow you to build an understanding of each other’s ways of doing things
– Contribute towards generating a perspective on how both of you think
– Enable you to work towards creating an approach of collaborating with each other and jointly making decisions

Also Read |‘We connected over food’: How Bodhi and Yash’s beautiful love story survived against all odds

– Ensure there are good fun moments you are engaging in with each other
– Create the opportunity to be able to enhance the quality of your lives together and work towards mutual goals
– Help you find ways of learning to disagree with each other and work through conflicts that can emerge

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 20:00 IST
Next Story

Andhra CM urges investors to take advantage of investing in plug and play industrial ambience of state

Budget 2023 Updates Get the latest updates from Nirmala Sitharaman\'s budget speech here
See More
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Preity Zinta
On Preity Zinta’s birthday, revising some of her best style moments, glorious career, personal life
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close