Watch: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya set couple goals as they enjoy a ‘ride date’

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is “beaming with happiness” after gifting herself a new bike — Meteor Steller 350 — recently. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor took to Instagram to share the news, along with glimpses of her riding the new bike. “I’ve been beaming with happiness the last few days and the reason is this new baby I gifted myself! There’s nothing as thrilling as dreaming big and achieving it too. #MyNewBike #BikerGirl” she said.

Husband and actor Vivek Dahiya also welcomed the “new biker girl in town” and wrote, “Please welcome the new biker girl in town. Ride date soon?”

Showcasing their crackling chemistry yet again, the couple was spotted enjoying their bike date together. Watch.

“Ride together! Stay together!” Divyanka captioned the post.

The #RiderCouple shared a couple of photos, and video from actor Hanif Hilal that captured them riding on the roads.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya enjoys bike ride (Source: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya/Instagram Stories) Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya enjoys bike ride (Source: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya/Instagram Stories)

Inspired much?

New and fun activities offer bonding time for couple, which is said to strengthen relationships while also honing their individual skills. Doing activities together is beneficial to strengthen the bond, said clinical psychologist Kamna Chhibber. Such activities,

– Allow you to build an understanding of each other’s ways of doing things

– Contribute towards generating a perspective on how both of you think

– Enable you to work towards creating an approach of collaborating with each other and jointly making decisions

– Ensure there are good fun moments you are engaging in with each other

– Create the opportunity to be able to enhance the quality of your lives together and work towards mutual goals

– Help you find ways of learning to disagree with each other and work through conflicts that can emerge

