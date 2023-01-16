‘I felt your love and spirit every single day’: Divita Rai reflects on her Miss Universe journey

Despite making it to the Top 16, India’s Divita Rai missed out on the Miss Universe crown this year, which was eventually won by Filipino-American R’Bonney Gabriel from the US on January 14 in New Orleans, United States.

Now, the 25-year-old has penned a note on her journey in the competition. Earlier, Divita won the Miss Diva Universe pageant in 2022 and finished third against former Miss Universe 2020 Harnaaz Sandhu.

“Here’s looking at the next phase of life with a full heart and determined mind. So many personal battles and milestones have been won and I have so much appreciation for my life and the people who pushed me to grow, improve and own myself,” wrote Rai, whose costume for the National Round –‘Sone ki Chidiya‘ — was inspired by the “ethereal portrayal of India as the golden bird, which is a symbol of the wealth of our rich cultural heritage along with the spiritual essence of living in harmony with diversity”.

Thanking the Miss Diva org and her team, she further wrote, “Thank you @vineetjain12 @naughtynatty_g and the entire team @missdivaorg and all my mentors for entrusting in me this beautiful opportunity and experience. Thank you India for supporting me and cheering me on! I felt your love and spirit every single day. Here’s to more twirling, laughing, crying and celebrating life! Here’s to feeling beautifully confident everyday.”

Previously, before taking to the Miss Universe stage, she had shared a few behind-the scene glimpses.

“Moments before hitting the stage,” she wrote Rai.

For the evening gown competition, Rai, who belongs to Mangaluru, wore a shimmery two-piece attire by designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. She captioned the post, “Celestial”.

The ensemble featured an ivory-fitted skirt with a short trail replete with feather detailing and embroidered with silver crystals, sequins, beads and pearls. Paired with a corset accentuated with tassel details, she walked the ramp in matching earrings.

She made heads turn with her swimsuit in the swimwear competition, too.

