Dipika Kakar breaks down on Shoaib Ibrahim’s vlog after cancer recurrence, says there is now a ‘fear’: ‘What has to happen…’

Dipika Kakar, who has had a cancer recurrence, recently broke down on her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s YouTube vlog at the mention of a blood test which is due after four weeks. “It sometimes happens…that you stay strong…. She does stay strong, but sometimes, as I have said, there is a blood test after four weeks, she started crying…” reflected Ibrahim.

Dipika, 39, shared, “Now there is a fear. I have faith that everything will be good, but everyone knows what has to happen will happen.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Shoaib Ibrahim, 38, added, “No matter how happy we look or feel, at the back of the mind, it is there. It is obvious. But yes, positivity and efforts are what we can control…”

Her words reflected a reality many people living with serious illness quietly carry, reflected Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach.

“For someone navigating cancer while also raising a young child, the emotional journey becomes far more complex than most people can imagine. There is fear of the illness. There is grief about the uncertainty of the future. There is physical exhaustion from treatment. And at the same time, there is the deep instinct of a parent who wants to remain smiling, hopeful, and emotionally stable for their child,” expressed Delnna.

From a psychotherapy and emotional healing perspective, this creates what psychologists often call dual emotional processing.

“On one side, the individual is coping with a life-threatening health experience. On the other side, they are simultaneously managing the emotional environment of their family, especially their child. Parents often feel an unspoken responsibility to protect their children from fear. As a result, they try to appear stronger than they actually feel. This emotional split can be incredibly heavy,” said Delnna.

Serious illnesses like cancer often trigger what psychologists describe as anticipatory grief.

“This is not grief after loss, but grief related to uncertainty. The mind starts imagining worst-case scenarios, possible relapses, long treatments, or disruptions in family life. Even when treatment is going well, the brain sometimes remains in a state of vigilance. The nervous system begins to oscillate between hope and fear,” shared Delnna.

This emotional rollercoaster can lead to waves of anxiety, sadness, fatigue, irritability, or sudden emotional breakdowns. Many patients report that they feel emotionally stable most of the time, but certain thoughts or quiet moments trigger unexpected tears.

This is not a weakness. It is the nervous system releasing accumulated emotional pressure, said Delnna.

A few powerful emotional strategies

Parents navigating illness can use a few powerful emotional strategies to protect both their own emotional well-being and their child’s.

*It is important to create safe emotional outlets. Talking to a therapist, support group or trusted loved one allows patients to express fears that they may not want to share with their child. Emotional release is an essential part of trauma healing and mental health recovery, said Delnna.

Here's what you should consider

*Patients benefit from practices that regulate the nervous system. Mindfulness, breathing techniques, meditation, and energy-balancing practices like Reiki or gentle chakra grounding can help reduce anxiety and emotional overwhelm. These practices support emotional healing alongside medical treatment by calming the body’s stress response.

*Parents can use age-appropriate communication. Instead of hiding everything, they can reassure their child in simple language that they are undergoing treatment and that doctors are helping them recover. Children do not need all the medical details, but they benefit from reassurance and consistency.

*It is important for parents to release the pressure of always appearing strong. “Emotional resilience is not about suppressing pain. It is about acknowledging emotions and still choosing hope and connection,” said Delnna.

