Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Explore these 5 destinations in North India for a romance-filled Valentine’s Week

Here are five romantic destinations in North India for the perfect getaway.

Romantic Destinations

While a day or even a week is not enough to express your love for your significant other, Valentine’s Week gives everyone a perfect opportunity to make their partners feel special and soak in the beauty of love. This Valentine’s week, take a trip to a love-filled destination with your partner and make the most of the upcoming days.

Here are destinations in North India for the perfect getaway in the forthcoming week.

Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand

Jim Corbett

If you’re looking for a fun-filled wildlife adventure, this is the place for you! The Jeep Safari remains one of the top things to do in Jim Corbett, especially if you have a passion for wildlife photography and are a huge animal lover. This open-air jeep ride is truly magical. Besides that, you can also take an Elephant Safari under the guidance of expert mahouts. The ride along the scenic beauty of Jim Corbett is enthralling. Looking for adventure sports? River rafting and river crossing are some of the most popular activities in Jim Corbett.

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Jaisalmer

For a true desert experience, visit one of Rajasthan’s finest places, Jaisalmer. It is full of amazing romantic experiences for couples such as a boat ride on the Gadisar Lake, one of the most pristine lakes dedicated to Hindu gods and goddesses. One can also take a camel ride through the Thar Desert and adventure junkies can even go for dune biking. If you’re interested in history, you can explore the Jaisalmer Fort, the second-oldest fort in the state.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Shimla

Shimla is known for its picturesque views, making it one of the most sought-after travel destinations. The place boasts of splendid colonial architecture and magnificent sightseeing spots. People interested in adventure activities can also opt for ice skating, skiing, river rafting and fishing. If you’re looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and spend some quality time together, you can also go for trekking and camping at Chail, known for its rare flora and fauna.

Nainital, Uttarakhand

Nainital

Nainital is one of the most beautiful hill stations in India. You can take a boat through Naini lake for a memorable ride. In love with sunrises? Get a glimpse of one at Tiffin Top. If you are looking for some gifts for your significant other, you can shop at the Tibetan market and Mall Road.

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Mussoorie

Full of cascading waterfalls, picture-perfect mountains and mesmerising landscapes, Mussoorie is a romantic paradise. If you are an adventurous duo, you can explore Kempty Falls. On the other hand, if you are looking for something serene, you can enjoy a cable car ride from Jhula Ghar to Gun Hill. Looking for a romantic lunch? Robbers Cave is the perfect picnic spot. You can also watch the sunset together at Cloud’s End, making it a surreal experience!

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 20:50 IST
