Your passport is valid, but you could still be denied boarding: here’s why

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A valid passport is often seen as the most important document for international travel. But having one doesn’t necessarily guarantee you will be allowed to board your flight. From insufficient passport validity and visa-related discrepancies to missing travel documents or entry requirements, several factors can influence boarding.
Airlines must verify whether travellers meet the entry and transit requirements of their destination countries. Even a seemingly minor documentation issue can result in denied boarding, financial losses and disrupted travel plans.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
When can you be denied boarding?
One of the most common reasons, Sarika Malhotra, MD, Greenview Travels and Service Pvt Ltd, says, is insufficient passport validity.
“Although a passport may not have expired, several countries require it to remain valid for at least six months beyond the intended travel date or period of stay. Travellers who overlook this requirement may be stopped at check-in despite holding a technically valid passport,” she explains.
Another major factor is visa and transit documentation.
Malhotra says, “Passengers may possess the correct visa for their final destination but still require a separate transit visa when connecting through another country. This is particularly important for Indian passport holders travelling on multi-stop international itineraries.”
Visa exemptions also depend on factors such as nationality, residency status, and the specific airport or transit route.
However, discrepancies between travel documents can create additional complications.
“A mismatch in the passenger’s name, passport number, or other personal details across flight tickets, visas, and passports can trigger verification issues. Similarly, missing onward or return tickets, insufficient supporting documentation, or mandatory travel authorisations may lead to boarding restrictions,” Malhotra says.
She adds that airlines also conduct checks based on immigration and security regulations.
“In certain situations, passengers may be denied boarding because of government-issued travel restrictions, invalid electronic travel authorisations or concerns regarding the authenticity or condition of their documents.”
Boarding eligibility and immigration clearance are also separate processes.
“Even passengers who successfully board an aircraft can be refused entry by immigration authorities upon arrival if they fail to satisfy the destination country’s admission requirements,” Malhotra explains.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.