Your passport is valid, but you could still be denied boarding: here’s why

A valid passport is often seen as the most important document for international travel. But having one doesn’t necessarily guarantee you will be allowed to board your flight. From insufficient passport validity and visa-related discrepancies to missing travel documents or entry requirements, several factors can influence boarding.

Airlines must verify whether travellers meet the entry and transit requirements of their destination countries. Even a seemingly minor documentation issue can result in denied boarding, financial losses and disrupted travel plans.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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When can you be denied boarding?

One of the most common reasons, Sarika Malhotra, MD, Greenview Travels and Service Pvt Ltd, says, is insufficient passport validity.