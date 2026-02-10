Your 2026 travel bucket list: The 26 countries that don’t require a visa

India’s improved passport ranking in 2026 means fewer visas and more spontaneous travel.

By: Lifestyle Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 10, 2026 09:00 PM IST
Visa free26 countries where Indians can travel visa-free (Photo: Freepik)
Make us preferred source on Google

For Indian travellers, 2026 is quietly shaping up to be a year of fewer queues, lighter paperwork, and far more spontaneous travel plans. According to the 2026 Henley Passport Index, India’s passport has climbed 10 spots to 75th globally, a notable improvement from its 85th rank in 2025.

Of the 56 destinations that offer Indians simplified entry via visa-free, visa-on-arrival, or e-visa routes, 26 allow entry without a visa. No prior paperwork. No embassy visits. Just a valid passport and a boarding pass.

26 countries where Indians can travel visa-free in 2026

Beach-first destinations

If sun, sand, and slow living top your travel mood board, several visa-free destinations deliver exactly that:

  • Barbados, Jamaica, Grenada, Haiti, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago offer Caribbean charm, turquoise waters, and laid-back island culture.
  • Cook Islands, Fiji, Vanuatu, Kiribati, and Micronesia offer Pacific island experiences that feel untouched, uncrowded, and deeply immersive.
  • Mauritius remains a favourite for Indian travellers, blending luxury resorts with cultural familiarity.
Visa-free 26 countries where Indians can travel visa-free (Photo: website/henleyglobal.com)

Close to home

India’s immediate neighbourhood continues to be travel-friendly, making quick international trips easier than ever:

  • Bhutan and Nepal remain visa-free and deeply rooted in shared cultural ties.
  • Thailand and Malaysia add Southeast Asian flavour with bustling cities, beaches, and street food scenes.
  • Philippines offers island-hopping adventures with minimal entry hassle.

These are ideal for short holidays, first-time international travellers, and budget-conscious explorers.

Africa’s quiet rise on Indian travel maps

Several African nations now offer visa-free access to Indians, opening doors to experiences beyond traditional tourist circuits:

  • Rwanda and Senegal stand out for culture, wildlife, and evolving urban landscapes.
  •  Angola and The Gambia appeal to travellers seeking raw, less-commercialised destinations.

Lesser-known places

Some destinations may not feature on every travel list—but that’s exactly their appeal:

Story continues below this ad
  • Dominica and Montserrat for nature-driven Caribbean escapes
  • Kazakhstan, for its wide landscapes and Silk Road history
  • British Virgin Islands and Macao (SAR China) for contrasting luxury and cultural experiences

These places reward curious travellers willing to step off the usual path.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
‘They teach us life lessons’: Parents and experts on the rise of K-pop and parasocial bonds among Indian youth
Young girl watching Korean idols dancing on phone screen depicting parasocial bonds
Take a tour of Vir Das and Shivani Mathur’s ‘eclectic and boho’ Mumbai home, a sanctuary built on stories, dogs, and disorderly charm
Vir Das and Shivani Mathur
Surgeon explains why you hear 'someone yelling for help, your phone ringing, or your name being called' in the shower: 'Might get a bit trippy'
The strange reason your brain 'creates' voices in the shower
Advertisement
PHOTOS
cats
Cats: The only animals that chose us
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Pakistan vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live
Australia's power-packed batting unit must deliver in absence of Cummins and Hazlewood
Australia's power-packed batting can put to the sword the best of bowlers. (AP Photo)
'Don't worry, mom. I'll take care of the water': The night that made Rovman Powell
Rovman Powell T20 World Cup
The making of MX Master 4: How Logitech designed a premium wireless mouse with haptic vibrations
Logitech MX master (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Poco M8 5G review: The dependable daily driver under Rs 20,000
Poco may have made it to the top competitor for the mid-segment. Here is a deep dive about the device. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje)
Former Apple designer Jony Ive designs Ferrari’s upcoming electric car
The steering wheel is light, made of recycled aluminium, and features a three-spoke design with clean lines inspired by the Ferraris of the 1950s and 1960s. (Image: Ferrari)
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
Techie couple gets divorce after man forces wife to quit job to take care of his ill mother: ‘They emotionally abused her’
Indian techie couple divorce
‘Military-style’ cash truck ambush rocks Italy during Winter Olympics; viral video shows ‘wall of flames’ on highway
cash truck ambush in Italy
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement