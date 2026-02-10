Your 2026 travel bucket list: The 26 countries that don’t require a visa

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
For Indian travellers, 2026 is quietly shaping up to be a year of fewer queues, lighter paperwork, and far more spontaneous travel plans. According to the 2026 Henley Passport Index, India’s passport has climbed 10 spots to 75th globally, a notable improvement from its 85th rank in 2025.
Of the 56 destinations that offer Indians simplified entry via visa-free, visa-on-arrival, or e-visa routes, 26 allow entry without a visa. No prior paperwork. No embassy visits. Just a valid passport and a boarding pass.
If sun, sand, and slow living top your travel mood board, several visa-free destinations deliver exactly that:
India’s immediate neighbourhood continues to be travel-friendly, making quick international trips easier than ever:
These are ideal for short holidays, first-time international travellers, and budget-conscious explorers.
Several African nations now offer visa-free access to Indians, opening doors to experiences beyond traditional tourist circuits:
Some destinations may not feature on every travel list—but that’s exactly their appeal:
These places reward curious travellers willing to step off the usual path.
