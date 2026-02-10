Your 2026 travel bucket list: The 26 countries that don’t require a visa

For Indian travellers, 2026 is quietly shaping up to be a year of fewer queues, lighter paperwork, and far more spontaneous travel plans. According to the 2026 Henley Passport Index, India’s passport has climbed 10 spots to 75th globally, a notable improvement from its 85th rank in 2025.

Of the 56 destinations that offer Indians simplified entry via visa-free, visa-on-arrival, or e-visa routes, 26 allow entry without a visa. No prior paperwork. No embassy visits. Just a valid passport and a boarding pass.

26 countries where Indians can travel visa-free in 2026

Beach-first destinations

If sun, sand, and slow living top your travel mood board, several visa-free destinations deliver exactly that:

Barbados, Jamaica, Grenada, Haiti, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago offer Caribbean charm, turquoise waters, and laid-back island culture.

Cook Islands, Fiji, Vanuatu, Kiribati, and Micronesia offer Pacific island experiences that feel untouched, uncrowded, and deeply immersive.

Mauritius remains a favourite for Indian travellers, blending luxury resorts with cultural familiarity.

26 countries where Indians can travel visa-free (Photo: website/henleyglobal.com)

Close to home

India’s immediate neighbourhood continues to be travel-friendly, making quick international trips easier than ever: