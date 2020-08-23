You will soon be able to plan a road trip to London; find out how

The journey from Delhi to London begins May 2021 -- the exact date has not been decided. (Source: Pixabay)

Travelling is something that most people enjoy. The entire process of choosing a destination, selecting a mode of commute, picking a hotel and preparing itineraries, etc., excite many people. Until recently, we could all make elaborate travel plans and take off whenever, but the pandemic has restricted global movements right now.

But, as things stand, it could just be a hiatus, and those who have a lust for travel, may soon be able to experience the thrill again. In fact, some time next year, you may be able to plan a road trip to London, too! Yes, you read that right. While most people prefer air and sea travel while crossing international borders, they may soon be able to plan a trip of a lifetime, by taking a bus to London.

Believed to be the longest bus journey in the world, the initiative called ‘Bus to London‘ by Adventures Overland, will cover 18 countries, a distance of 20,000 km in 70 days from India to London via road. The itinerary has been planned to incorporate ‘hop-on, hop off’ travel, meaning you can disembark in a country of your choice, if you do not want to travel all the way to London, UK, and then take a flight back to wherever you wish, says founder Tushar Agarwal.

The passengers will get to travel from India to UK in a bus, covering countries like Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, and Belgium.

“Out of 70 days, there are 25 days when we are not driving at all. The idea is not to just go on driving. All the places of interest that we are crossing, we will stop there for at least two nights. We also plan to organise sight-seeing tours for the participants in those places. There will be enough time for people to explore these places. There will be a ceremonial flag-off of the bus in Delhi, but the journey will commence from Imphal,” Agarwal tells indianexpress.com.

The journey begins some time in May 2021 — the exact date has not been decided. The cost of the entire trip will be Rs 15,00,000 per person, and it will be inclusive of hotel stays, meals, local guidance and activities, visa fees, permits, border crossing assistance, among other such things. Flight tickets to and fro are not included.

The rest of the information is available on the website.

