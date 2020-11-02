You may not be able to see the northern lights this year, but can still name them!

Earlier, the name of the northern lights was chosen from a list of Swedish, Norwegian, and Finnish names -- all related to Nordic history. (Source: Pixabay)

The northern lights, also known as the polar lights or aurorae, have intrigued and mesmerised people from all over the world. Some people have them on their travel wish list and hope to see the wondrous natural phenomenon in person. But, the pandemic and its many travel restrictions have made it difficult for them to leave their respective countries.

But that has not stopped them from coming up with creative names for these lights, which are basically just storms brewing in the sky. ‘Visit Artic Europe’, an organisation that promotes tourism in Sweden, Norway and Finland, has invited people to name these storms that are responsible for causing the auroras. This means you can now submit your ideas and feel a new kind of connect with these storms/lights!

“There are so many northern lights visible in Arctic Europe from autumn to early spring that we started giving them names the same way other storms are named,” Rauno Poiso, programme director Visit Arctic Europe, was quoted as saying about this unique initiative. He also said that this initiative will give the storms their own identities, and will make it easier for people to talk about them.

ALSO READ | Thailand plans to track its tourists using digital wristbands

It is said that earlier, the name of the northern lights was chosen from a list of Swedish, Norwegian, and Finnish names — all related to Nordic history. But with this, there will be a new kind of global connect, especially since these lights are visible from many different countries and places — Iceland, (Fairbanks) Alaska, (Yellowknife) Canada, (Tromsø) Norway, Northern Sweden and Finland, Greenland, New Zealand, among others.

You are expected to submit your suggestions online, with an explanation as to why you chose the name and why you think it should be considered.

And interestingly, if your name gets chosen, it will be displayed on Arctic’s Instagram page and the ‘Naming Auroras’ website.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd