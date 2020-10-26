You don’t have to be an Emily to click pictures at these real locations from ‘Emily in Paris’

Whenever you visit the city of Paris, head over to these actual locations wherein the fictional life of Emily unfurled in the Netflix show 'Emily in Paris'. (Source: Instagram/@emilyinparis)

Have you seen Emily in Paris yet? If you are a fan of fashion, food and travel, you may have already caught on with the life and happenings of Chicago-based Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) who finds herself in Paris — struggling to learn the language and taking on many romantic adventures. If, however, you are yet to watch the Netflix show, do that before you plan your next international trip to Paris.

While travelling seems out of bounds at the moment because of the pandemic, there are still many things you can do — daydreaming about travelling is one of them.

If you, like Emily, find yourself in Paris some time next year, here are some real locations from the fictional life of Emily that you can visit and click enviable Instagram pictures of. Check out some of these places!

Remember this building in the Place de l’Estrapade square, where Emily and Gabriel — the dreamy chef from the restaurant next door — live? You can visit it and pose for a happy picture with your real-life Gabriel. And if you don’t have one, Paris is a beautiful city to fall in love with. Isn’t it?

And if you want to know where Emily works, head over to the Galerie Patrick Fourtin, where the Savoir offices are located. Put your best fashion foot forward and click many, many selfies here.

If Gabriel is on your mind, walk over to his restaurant — seriously! The Les Deux Compères is actually Terra Nera in real life, and it serves Italian food. The inside of the restaurant is believed to be the same.

Also, do you want to know where Emily first met Mindy — her closest friend in Paris? Head over to Jardin du Palais Royal, which is a beautiful Parisian park. Take a look!

Check out some of these other locations around the city which have a connection with the show.

While the Eiffel Tower is a significant landmark that is often spotted in many scenes, Emily does not actually go there yet — in the first season at least. But, is your Paris visit even complete if you do not click a picture outside the iconic location?

