You can stay at the same place where the Cullens had their honeymoon; here’s how

Twilight fans have another reason to celebrate. Now they can make bookings and stay in the exact same house wherein the protagonists of the Breaking Dawn — Part 1 film, Edward Cullen and Bella Swan (played by Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart), stayed for their honeymoon, and where Bella discovered she was pregnant with Edward’s half-immortal, half-human child.

Based on the books by author Stephenie Meyer — who recently came out with an Edward Cullen-version of the series, titled Midnight Sun — the film showed the couple celebrating their happy moments in the house, which was located on Isle Esme, a fictional private island that Carlisle Cullen had bought for his beloved wife.

This luxury house and dream destination is actually located in Paraty, Brazil, and now you can make bookings for up to 11 people and rent it on Vrbo. Keep in mind that while the house may not look exactly similar, it is the same place where they filmed the honeymoon chapter of the much-loved couple Edward and Bella. As such, it would give you the closest experience that you can ever have, of being a part of the Twilight universe.

According to Insider, the house sits between two hills, and is secluded, making it accessible only by boat or a helicopter, much like how it is shown in the film. In this natural paradise, guests can swim and relax on the beach whenever they want to, without being disturbed. The outlet mentions that the 37,674-square-foot villa has six bedrooms, which can house 11 or more guests.

It can cost you about $ 3,257 per night, and between 12 people, it may be rounded off to approximately $ 272 per person, per night. The Vrbo booking site mentions that the area may have travel restrictions related to COVID-19 at the moment, but you can always make plans for the future, when the pandemic is over.

