You can now travel to these countries without an RT-PCR test

With travel restrictions relaxing across the world, people are gearing up to travel with renewed enthusiasm. Some countries have even dropped the RT-PCR test requirement for travellers who are fully vaccinated, including India.

So, if you are itching to travel and see the world again, here are some of the countries that are perfect to add to your wander’list’:

Egypt

The country had dropped its RT-PCR requirements last year itself for those who are fully vaccinated. However, take note that Egypt only approves of Covishield and AstraZeneca vaccines.

When in Egypt, visit the Pyramids of Giza (obviously!), Luxor’s Karnak Temple and the Valley of the Kings, Aswan, Abu Simbel, Cairo, Sinai, Saqqara, among others. Go diving in the red sea and cruising in the Nile to truly take in the rich heritage and the natural gifts of the country.

Turkey

Turkey doesn’t require an RT-PCR test on arrival from vaccinated travellers from across the world. Children below 12 years don’t need to be vaccinated, but you will be required to fill out a health declaration form 72 hours prior to arrival.

Explore Turkey’s vibrant culture, scrumptious cuisine, awe-inspiring history, jaw-droppingly beautiful landscapes, and much more. The Hagia Sophia Mosque, Ephesus, Cappadocia, Topkapi palace, Pamukkale, and Antalya are some of the country’s many must-visit places.

France

The glittering Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. (Photo: Pexels) The glittering Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. (Photo: Pexels)

The latest country to drop the RT-PCR requirement, France is now open to vaccinated travellers from across the world.

Beyond just exploring and taking in the ineffable charm of Paris, make sure you give Provence, Versailles, the Côte d’Azur, Reims, Brittany, the French Alps, and the Alsace region a much-deserved visit.

Switzerland

You can now visit Switzerland if you are fully vaccinated or can show proof of having recently recovered from Covid-19. However, note that your second shot will have to be no older than 9 months. If it is, you will be required to get a booster shot.

The entire expanse of Switzerland is like a picture drawn in a painter’s dream. From the breathtaking ravine scenery to the quaint Swiss villages oozing charm, the snowcapped peaks of the Alps, to the pictures lakes and emerald glaciers, there’s possibly no one who won’t be enchanted by the beauty of this country.

Norway

Experience the northern lights in Norway. (Photo: Pexels) Experience the northern lights in Norway. (Photo: Pexels)

Similar rules apply to Norway as Switzerland. But if you are visiting the archipelago of Svalbard, you will be required to get an RT-PCR test done.

Oslo, Tromsø, Lofoten, Nordland, Bergen, Geirangerfjord, Trondheim and Trøndelag, are absolute must visits.

Lebanon

To visit Lebanon, fully vaccinated travellers won’t be required to undergo an RT-PCR test if their second dose is no older than 6 months. However, Lebanon still requires a PCR test on arrival.

The Pigeon Rocks in Raouche, Phoenician wall, old souk, Mohamman Al-amin mosque, Zaitunay Bay, and Byblos Castle must be on your itinerary.

Croatia

Croatia approves of Covishield and Covaxin doses that aren’t older than 180 days. If it is, you will need to show a booster certificate.

Mark Dubrvika, Hvar town, Plitvice Lakes National Park, Kornati National Park, Zadar, Zlatni Rat beach, and the town of Korcula for when you’re planning your Croatia getaway.

