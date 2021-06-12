scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 12, 2021
Most read

Yellowstone National Park sets tourism record for May

Busiest Tourism record at Yellowstone National Park

By: AP |
June 12, 2021 4:20:37 pm
YellostoneYellowstone National Park had its busiest May as tourism continued to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic (Source: AP)

Yellowstone National Park had its busiest May as tourism continued to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

The park had over 483,000 recreation last month, up 11 per cent from May 2019, park officials said Friday.

So far, Yellowstone is having its busiest year in recent memory. The park recorded over 658,000 visits from January through May, the most since 594,000 visits during that time in 2016.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Usually the park opens to vehicles between mid April and mid May but last year was closed from late March through most of May due to the coronavirus. The park’s two Wyoming entrances opened for the summer season May 18 and its three Montana entrances opened June 1.

Also Read |Man banned from Yellowstone National Park for two years; find out why

Tourism rebounded and the park posted its second-busiest August and busiest September and October on record.

The park finished 2020 with 3.8 million recreation visits, down five per cent from 2019.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Brood X cicadas emerge after 17 years, New Jersey cicada emergence, rare cicada emergence New Jersey, once in 17 years, indianexpress.com
Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: A once in 17 years event

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 12: Latest News

Advertisement