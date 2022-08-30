Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar experience ‘divine strength and faith’ in Himachal Pradesh temples; see pics

Yami Gautam and her husband, director Aditya Dhar, who got married last year, were on a spiritual journey recently, pictures of which were shared on social media by the ‘Kaabil‘ actor.

Much to the delight of their fans, they wore traditional attire and looked splendid, as they posted some photographs from the Naina Devi temple first, which is located in Himachal Pradesh.

“Took blessings at the divine Naina Devi Mandir in my Dev Bhoomi, Himachal,” Yami captioned a series of pictures in which she wore a rani-pink kurta and matching salwar with embroidered border, and covered her head with a dupatta of the same colour.

Her husband complemented her in a white kurta-pajama set, over which he wore a navy blue bandhgala jacket.

According to srinainadevi.com, the Naina Devi temple is a sacred place, which draws devotees from different parts of the country. It is said to be one of the 51 ‘shakti peethas‘ where the limbs of Goddess Sati fell after she died and was dismembered by Lord Vishnu, on account of bringing a grieving Lord Shiva to his senses.

Next, the ‘Uri‘ actor posted pictures from the Jwala Devi temple, which is located in Jawala Mukhi, in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. This temple is also said to be one of the 51 shakti peethas.

The couple colour-coordinated in sandalwood attire, with the actor looking stunning carrying a red embroidered dupatta on her head. “The spiritual feeling after darshan at Jwala Devi Mandir is inexpressible,” she captioned the post.

Finally, they posted pictures from the Baglamukhi Mata temple, with the caption: “Took blessings at Baglamukhi Mata Mandir. The last 2 days that we spent visiting the shaktipeeth temples have been one of the most unforgettable experiences of my life. These temples are the epicentre of divine strength and faith.”

Yami and Aditya appeared in the same sandalwood outfits, with the addition of two golden-yellow drapes. The couple appeared engrossed in conversations, as they offered prayers at the temple, which is also located in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, amid the Dhauladhar range of the Himalayan mountains.

