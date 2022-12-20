Xmas in Switzerland! Here are the 5 places one should visit

If you are in Europe or planning to visit the continent to ring in the New Year, you should not miss a trip to beautiful and idyllic Switzerland during Christmas. The small landlocked country with diverse geographical features – from snow-clad Alps to expansive Lake Geneva – brim with charming festive Christmas markets. Decked-up with beautiful stalls in glittering fairy lights, one should just hop from one Christmas market to another to buy anything — from baked goodies and local delicacies, to crafts, jewellery and much more. However, most of the Christmas markets are open till December 23 or 24. So, don’t miss the chance to visit them.

Here are the five Swiss cities, one should not give a miss this Christmas.

1. Basel

Situated on the banks of the blue Rhine, Basel’s charm during the Christmas is the hundred-odd Christmas trees adorning the streets that makes it an enchanting seasonal experience. In the middle of the city centre is the picturesque Christmas market on Barfüsserplatz and Münsterplatz. According to Switzerland Tourism, it is one of the largest markets in Switzerland and one of the most beautiful in Europe. While Barfüsserplatz offers everything, the view in front of the Barfüsserkirche extending across the white roofs of the market stalls is simply infatuous. Münsterplatz, on the other hand, looks like a dream during Christmas. The star attraction here is the splendidly decorated Christmas tree on the Claraplatz created by the well-known decorator Johann Wanner.

2. Montreux

Idyllically set up on a lakeshore with wooden stalls, Montreux Noël is the second-largest Christmas market in Switzerland and offers a “diverse range of events and attractions for the young and old”, according to Switzerland Tourism. With more than 170 richly decorated chalets overflowing with gifts, one should not miss to dig into warm fondue and sip a glass of wine in one of the restaurants there. Any other ideal way to warm up this Christmas? I doubt it.

3. Lucerne

Mulled wine and mistletoes! What a better way than this to enjoy Christmas. While Lucerne hosts many Christmas markets, the crafts market is the best place to buy holiday presents. And talking about Voligeligartli, a small Harry Potter-ish cozy winter village, one should visit the place for its sheer culinary delights. Switzerland Tourism recommends visiting the Inseli Park, where Rudolf’s Christmas spectacle takes place on one of the days.

4. Lausanne

The hilly city on the shore of the expansive Lake Geneva offers traditional and yet modern Christmas treat with its Bô Noël’s programme. The 7th edition of Bô Noël that began on November 17 will continue till December 31. “This year, the festival will be different as the facades of the three iconic buildings will be uniquely illuminated. A subtle but spectacular light-up,” says the Switzerland Tourism.

5. Geneva

This global cosmopolitan city of Geneva reinterprets the Christmas festivities by transforming its Christmas market at English Garden into a magical and enchanting place. All one needs to do is to follow the path that leads to a place with simmering lights with the wonderful Jet d’Eau in the background. At the Christmas village, local producers, designers and craftsmen will make you discover objects, delicacies and other wonderful surprises. If you love culinary trips, street food, melted cheese in different shapes and Christmas- scented mulled wine, then there is no better place than the Christmas market in the garden.

