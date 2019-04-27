Would you like to spend a night in this six-ton potato hotel?

If you like to stay away from crowded tourist destinations and seek unconventional travel experiences, then you have reached the right place. A new addition on the Airbnb website in a potato hotel! Yes, you read that right, The Big Idaho Potato Hotel in Boise, Idaho, is listed on Airbnb for $200 a night, around Rs 14,000.

The giant potato shaped hotel, which measures six-tons, is a fully plastered, concrete structure which is 28 ft long, 12 ft wide, and 11.5 ft tall. The rooms accommodate a queen bed, bathroom, and a cosy lounge area, making it a perfect getaway (for potato lovers!).

Despite its compact size, the hotel has a fully furnished interior with sufficient space for two people.

Some of the key tourist attractions you can visit around the state include Hells Canyon National Recreation Area, Idaho Falls, Shoshone Falls, Craters of the Moon National Monument, and Sun Valley which is Idaho’s premier ski and summer vacation resort.

It is also home to America’s most loved park, Yellowstone, which is not only USA’s first national park, but also the first national park in the world to be surrounded by spectacular scenery and plenty of geothermal activity. It’s also a good place to see wild animals in their native habitat.

Much like the Potato Hotel, there are some unusual hotels in India too. Capsule or pod hotels which became famoud in Japan, are available for tourists in Mumbai as well. In Mumbai’s UrbanPod hotel, there is a Plasma TV, air conditioning, charging points, dressers, safety lockers, reading lights and of course, free WiFi. There are 140 pod units or rooms in Andheri’s pod hotel that was opened in March 2017.

Manali has an igloo hotel, Manali Igloo Stay, which is owned by Vikas Kumar and Tashi Dorje of Keylinga Himalayan Adventures, a winter-sport and travel company that offers ski courses and organises treks. Similarly, there is a unique campsite in the dense forests of Ooty where you get a chance to stay in an igloo-shaped transparent balloon tent. The glass igloo has a double bed arrangement and the transparent surface ensures maximum contact with nature.