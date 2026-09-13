Worth the 3am wake-up: 5 Indian treks with spectacular sunrise views

There’s something magical about watching the first rays of the sun illuminate mountain peaks after hours of trekking in the dark. As the sky transforms from deep blue to fiery orange and golden light spills across valleys, the early wake-up call suddenly feels worth it.

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trekker, these sunrise trails promise a memorable start to the day.

Kedarkanth Trek, Uttarakhand

One of India’s most popular winter treks, Kedarkanth is famous for its sunrise from the summit. Trekkers usually begin the final ascent around 2 or 3 am to reach the summit before dawn.

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As the sun rises, snow-covered peaks including Swargarohini, Bandarpoonch and Black Peak glow in shades of gold and pink, creating one of the country’s most iconic trekking experiences.