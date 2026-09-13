Worth the 3am wake-up: 5 Indian treks with spectacular sunrise views

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
There’s something magical about watching the first rays of the sun illuminate mountain peaks after hours of trekking in the dark. As the sky transforms from deep blue to fiery orange and golden light spills across valleys, the early wake-up call suddenly feels worth it.
Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trekker, these sunrise trails promise a memorable start to the day.
One of India’s most popular winter treks, Kedarkanth is famous for its sunrise from the summit. Trekkers usually begin the final ascent around 2 or 3 am to reach the summit before dawn.
As the sun rises, snow-covered peaks including Swargarohini, Bandarpoonch and Black Peak glow in shades of gold and pink, creating one of the country’s most iconic trekking experiences.
Difficulty: Easy to Moderate
Best time: May to October
The Chandrashila summit is renowned for offering one of India’s widest Himalayan panoramas. Most trekkers leave before dawn from Tungnath to witness sunrise from the summit. On a clear day, you’ll see towering peaks such as Nanda Devi, Chaukhamba, Trishul, and Kedarnath bathed in the morning light. The nearby Deoriatal Lake also offers sunrise reflections.
Difficulty: Easy to Moderate
Best time: March to May and September to November
A favourite among first-time trekkers, Triund combines accessibility with scenic views. Camping overnight at the meadow allows you to wake up to an incredible sunrise over the Dhauladhar Range.
As sunlight slowly spreads across the snow-capped mountains, the contrast with the lush Kangra Valley below creates a picture-perfect landscape.
Difficulty: Easy
Best time: March to June and September to December
Sandakphu offers one of the most unique sunrise experiences in the country. The summit provides views of four of the world’s five highest peaks—Mount Everest, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse and Makalu.
At dawn, Kanchenjunga’s famous “Sleeping Buddha” formation glows in golden hues, making this trek a favourite among photographers and mountain lovers.
Difficulty: Moderate
Best time: April to May and October to December
The highest peak in Coorg, Tadiandamol offers a completely different sunrise experience from the Himalayas. Instead of snowy summits, trekkers are greeted by green hills, mist-covered forests and floating clouds stretching across the Western Ghats. The peaceful setting and relatively easy trail make it an excellent choice for weekend adventurers in South India.
Difficulty: Easy to Moderate
Best time: Between September and March