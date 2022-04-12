Revealed: World’s top 10 busiest airports; check out where Delhi stands

As Covid-19 cases continue to plummet across the globe, the travel sector is showing a positive sign of steady recovery. Recently, the Official Airline Guide (OAG) revealed the list of top 10 busiest airports in March 2022, highlighting traffic recovery as many airports reclaimed their ranks.

The data was calculated using total airline capacity (domestic and international) and total frequency in the current month, and compared to the equivalent month in 2019, pre-pandemic.

In March 2022, Atlanta and Dubai occupied the top two positions on the list while India’s Delhi airport moved up by six places to the third spot. While London Heathrow moved up by 8 places to find a spot for the first time this year, Tokyo Haneda re-entered the list and occupied the 10th spot.

Once again, the United States dominated the list with five airports making more than half the seats in the top 10 rankings. According to the release, “the growth of the US airports has come at the expense of Asian presence in the Global Top 10 as some of the big global airports of 2019, such as Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai slide down from their 2019 positions affected by travel restrictions.” Guangzhou is the only Chinese airport to make it to the top ten list.

Top 10 busiest global airports

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Dubai International Delhi Guangzhou Dallas Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Chicago O’Hare International Airport Denver International Airport Los Angeles International Airport Tokyo International (Haneda) London Heathrow Apartment

