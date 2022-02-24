Revealed: World’s top 10 best beaches for 2022; find out which Indian beach has ‘made a splash’

For those who enjoy sunny outdoors and a relaxed day by the waters, a beach vacation is the perfect idea. What better than sitting by the ocean with your feet in the sand? If you are looking to plan a vacation to a beach this summer, you must take a trip to these stunning beaches across the world, ranked as best by a Tripadvisor survey.

The travel platform recently announced its Annual Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2022, listing the Best of the Best Beaches around the world that are “making a splash”.

“We know a perfect day at the beach looks different from one person to the next. Some love classic soft white sand and sunbathing, while others love exploring rocky coves. This list has something for everyone because it was determined by the millions of different travellers all over the world reviewing their favourite beaches on Tripadvisor throughout 2021. Although last year was still far from ‘normal,’ these are the beaches travellers visited and loved more than any others,” said Christine Maguire, VP, Global Media Business at Tripadvisor.

“Whether you’re looking for a trip where you can continue to social distance outdoors, or are comfortable heading to spring break, beaches are the perfect place to be in 2022, and the Travelers’ Choice Awards can guide you to the best ones for you,” she added.

Varadero Beach, Cuba (Source: Pixabay) Varadero Beach, Cuba (Source: Pixabay)

The top 10 beaches in the world for 2022 are…

*Grace Bay Beach – Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos

*Varadero Beach – Varadero, Cuba

*Turquoise Bay – Exmouth, Australia

*Quarta Praia – Morro de Sao Paulo, Brazil

*Eagle Beach – Palm – Eagle Beach, Aruba

*Radhanagar Beach – Havelock Island, India

*Baia do Sancho – Fernando de Noronha, Brazil

*Trunk Bay Beach – Virgin Islands National Park, U.S. Virgin Islands

*Baía dos Golfinhos – Praia da Pipa, Brazil

*Spiaggia dei Conigli – Lampedusa, Italy

Whitehaven Beach on Whitsunday Island in Australia — ranked number 1 last year — failed to find a spot on the top 10 list this year.

Consistently ranked as the best Indian beach and among the best in the world, Radhanagar Beach is one of the most famous attractions on Havelock Island in Andaman Islands in India. It is commonly called Beach No 7, and is a nature’s paradise with coconut trees hugging this pristine water body from all sides and tropical jungle covering it.

Radhasagar Beach, Havelock Island (Source: Pixabay) Radhasagar Beach, Havelock Island (Source: Pixabay)

Known for its soft silver sand with high carrying capacity, this crescent-shaped beach stretches up to two kilometres and is a quiet and unspoilt location, despite its massive popularity. Visitors are definitely in for a rejuvenating holiday at Radhanagar Beach with its breathtaking sunsets, mesmerising sunrises and unmatched tranquillity.

