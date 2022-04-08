World’s skinniest skyscraper opens doors for first residents; check out the prices

The New York City skyline is filled with some stunning skyscrapers. And the latest addition to the same is the Steinway Tower or 111 West 57th Street, being touted as the skinniest skyscraper in the world.

According to the developers, the tower recently underwent the final touches put on its exterior cladding and has now opened its doors for the first residents.

ALSO READ | This is the most picturesque destination in the world, according to social media users

The Steinway Tower has a height-to-width ratio of 24:1 and stands at a height of 1,428 feet, making it the third-largest building in the western hemisphere. It falls short of only two others in NYC: World Trade Center at 1,776 feet and Central Park Tower at 1,550 feet.

Located on Billionaires’ Row in Midtown Manhattan, it overlooks Central Park and houses 60 apartments on 84 floors and in the nearby Steinway Hall building. The prices start at $7.75 million for a studio unit and the penthouse apartment is listed for $66 million.

It features terracotta tiles with bronze accents. (Source: 111w57.com) It features terracotta tiles with bronze accents. (Source: 111w57.com)

Designed by New York architecture firm SHoP Architects, the plans for the construction of the tower were first announced in 2013. The building is “a project of extraordinary proportions and epic grandeur”, Gregg Pasquarelli, SHoP Architects told CNN. According to the architects, the aim was to develop a new and bold interpretation of the New York Skyline in addition to celebrating the location’s historic roots.

ALSO READ | International tourists flock back to New York, with one big exception

“Any preconceived notions that our team had about skyscrapers of New York City developments were replaced with an opportunity to do something that had never been done before,” Pasquarelli added.

The tower, which seeks inspiration from “the golden age of the Manhattan Skyscraper” and New York’s Art Deco history, features terracotta tiles with bronze accents.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!