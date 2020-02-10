World’s largest Harry Potter store to soon open in New York City

The store will be stocked with every possible thing that you can think of from the wizarding world. (Source: Instagram @harrypotterfilm) The store will be stocked with every possible thing that you can think of from the wizarding world. (Source: Instagram @harrypotterfilm)

Potterheads, rejoice! A brand new Harry Potter store — touted to be the largest in the world — will soon be making your summer extra special and magical. New York City, specifically Manhattan, will open doors this summer, for a three-storey building that will house interesting merchandise to keep fans satiated. So, the next time you are in the city, you will want to add this place to your must-visit list. Read on.

About the store

The store is said to be situated next to the famous Flatiron Building in New York. It will be stocked with every possible thing you can think of from the wizarding world. From costumes and magic wands, to spell books, the store promises to bring alive the biggest collection of Harry Potter merchandise to ever go on sale in the world. Additionally, it also promises some interactive experiences for the devouts.

The most interesting aspect, however, is a cafe that will serve witches and wizards some interesting Harry Potter-themed food items, which includes — you guessed it right — the famous butterbeer, too.

According to the details shared by Warner Bros, the store will be spread across an area of 20,000 square feet. Its design, however, has gone through many changes. While an official date of opening has not been announced yet, the store will likely open in summer 2020, it is being said. Senior Vice President of Worldwide Tours and Retail Warner Bros Sarah Roots has told international media that this will be the largest dedicated Harry Potter store in the world , a “must-visit fan destination” where enthusiasts can “engage with interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities as they step into the magic.”

And, what’s best, the muggles are welcome, too!

Created by author JK Rowling, the Harry Potter franchise explores the lives of witches and wizards as they step into the world of magic and emerge as powerful conjurers, capable of taking down dark forces that threaten humanity and their very existence.

