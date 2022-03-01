World’s largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, all set to start sailing this month

The World’s largest cruise ship — Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas — will finally welcome passengers as it is ready to begin its maiden journey in early March.

The cruise ship, which has been in the making for the last three years, is undergoing finishing touches before it sets off from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to the Caribbean on its first journey on March 4, 2022.

Built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, it is an 18-deck cruise ship and has a capacity for 6,988 guests and 2,300 crew members. With more than 20 dining venues and 11 bars available for passengers, it weighs 236, 857 gross tonnes, and is 362 meters long and 64 meters wide.

“We’re excited to introduce guests across the world to Wonder of the Seas and its world-class features after a six-year-long process,” Mark Tamis, senior vice president of hotel operations at Royal Caribbean International told CNN.

“From planning to delivery, we’ve utilized our expertise across Royal Caribbean, as well as incorporating our guest’s suggestions and travel partner feedback to create something truly awe-inspiring,” he added.

According to the cruise line, it offers “eight unique neighbourhoods, including the all-new Suite Neighbourhood”. Additionally, it also houses The Mason Jar – a new southern restaurant and bar, Wonder Playscape – an interactive outdoor play area, The Ultimate Abyss – the tallest slide at sea, the Flowrider – surf simulator, aqua theatre, rock climbing walls and the Central Park neighbourhood lined with more than 20,000 real plants.

The cruise ship will begin operating five to seven-night cruises from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to the Caribbean in March before heading to Barcelona, Spain and Rome in May.

The wonder of the Seas was originally slated for delivery in 2021. However, it was delayed due to the pandemic as the cruise line industry faced constant disruption in the last couple of years as a result of Covid-19.

