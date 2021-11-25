World’s highest 360-degree infinity pool opens in Dubai (details inside)

Dubai, which is home to some record-breaking scenic destinations, has added yet another feather to its cap as it now houses the world’s first and highest 360-degree infinity pool.

Set at a height of 200 metres, Aura Skypool is located on the 50th floor of the Palm Tower and offers visitors incredible views of the iconic Dubai skyline, Palm Jumeirah and the horizon of the Arabian Gulf.

“Aura is one-of-a-kind experience triggering all the senses and a truly unmissable spot to capture the essence of Dubai at new heights,” the official website stated.

ALSO READ | Cancelled last year, Shillong gears up for its annual Cherry Blossom Festival

The space also houses a dining lounge that is “the perfect setting to create memories while having the city under your feet” along with a bar serving cocktails and a collection of international dishes with a pan-Asian spin.

The space also features a dining lounge. (Source: Aura Skypool/Instagram) The space also features a dining lounge. (Source: Aura Skypool/Instagram)

“Aura is truly unlike any other destination in the UAE and the world,” said Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of Sunset Hospitality, the company behind the infinity pool, CNN reported.

“With 360-degree views of some of the world’s most iconic sights, from the manmade Palm Jumeirah — celebrating this year 20 years since its construction — through to Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa and Ain Dubai — all in one view, it’s a breathtaking new destination that will continue to showcase the very best of Dubai.”

The pool deck is open daily from 10 am until sunset, and visitors can choose a morning or afternoon session, or even buy a full-day pass. Entry fees range from AED 170 for morning sessions to AED 600 for full-day VIP access to the entire Aura area.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!