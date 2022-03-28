World’s first single tower suspension bridge set to open next month in Yunnan, China

Lvzhijiang Bridge in China will be the world’s first single tower, single-span suspension bridge in the world when it opens to traffic next month.

Stretching 798 metres over a Lvzhijiang (which literally translates as the “Green Juice River”), the bridge will make travel in the scenic and remote Yunnan province faster and easier. Built in a V-shape mountainous valley, the bridge is only held by one tower on one side and supported at both ends by cables, giving it a gravity-defying look and hailed as being an engineering marvel.

A project that took three years to make since 2019, this bridge forms a key section in the 190 kms-long Yuchu Expressway as well as the 9,000 kms-long Yunnan Highway network. It will link neighboring Yuxi City and Yunnan’s Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, and shorten the journey time considerably.

On March 9, as the cable crane fixed the last piece of steel box girder on the sling accurately and stably, the Lvzhijiang Bridge of the Yuxi-Chuxiong Expressway in Yunnan undertaken by CREC was successfully closed. #bridge pic.twitter.com/S0xQQwF2t0 — China Railway Engineering Corporation (@CRECofficial) March 15, 2022

It has surpassed the erstwhile record one-tower Jinshajiang Hutiaoxia expressway bridge, spanning 766 meters.

If you are someone who is taken by nature, panoramic, scenic views, as well as engineering, here are some of the world’s most beautiful suspension bridges in the world:

Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge, Switzerland

The 1621 m-long Charles Kuonen Bridge in Switzerland commands unobstructed views of the Weisshorn and Bernese Alps, rich alpine forests and meadows, and even the Matterhorn due to its height. However, it is also because of its lofty height that the bridge sways during high winds.

Golden Skybridge, Canada

The newest and highest suspension bridge in Canada, the Golden Skybridge is perched at 426 feet above a mountain river. It is part of the three kilometre walk through the mountain park and links the Rocky and Purcell mountain ranges. Visitors can enjoy the majestic views of the Canadian Rockies, waterfalls, snow-capped peaks, and forests from the bridge.

Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, Ireland

This small, twisted rope bridge connects the small island of Carrick A Rede with mainland Northern Ireland. It was initially built by local fishermen during their seasonal salmon fishing. While salmon is no longer available here and fishermen don’t use this 1755 bridge, it is open to visitors to enjoy the views of the Irish coastline, nearby islands, and on clear days, Scotland.

516 Arouca, Portugal

The 516 Arouca in Portugal beat the Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge by 71 feet to be the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world. The latest attraction in the UNESCO-recognised Arouca Geopark, the 574 feet high bridge commands views of the surrounding gorge and the Aguieiras Waterfall.

Hillary Suspension Bridge, Nepal

This suspension bridge above Nepal’s Dudh Koshi River is one that Mount Everest climbers must cross on their way to the Namche Bazaar, the “gateway to Everest”, and it is hence named after Sir Edmund Hillary, who, along with Tenzing Norgay, were the first people to summit the peak.

Sochi Skybridge, Russia

Strung between the Akhshtyr Gorge and Mzymta River at Sochi National Park, this pedestrian suspension bridge overlooks the Black Sea coastline and forests and is also a popular destination for adventure-seekers as it offers Russia’s highest bungy jump.

Punakha Suspension Bridge, Bhutan

The Punakha Suspension Bridge, one of the longest in Bhutan, swings 520 feet high above the Tsang Chu River. This cantilever bridge, decorated with Tibetan prayer flags on its railings, connects Punakha Dzong Buddhist Temple to the nearby villages of Shengana, Samdingkha, and Wangkha.

Langkawi Sky Bridge, Malaysia

The 410 feet-long Langkawi Sky Bridge erects out of the forested Gunung Mat Chinchang Mountain on Malaysia’s Pulau Langkawi Island. Visitors have to take a cable car to reach the main bridge, 2170 feet above sea level. Of course, the views of the forested peaks and the blue ocean makes every second worth it.

Huangchuan Glass Bridge

At 1725 feet long, Huangchuan is the world’s longest suspension glass bridge, but one of as many as over 2,000 in China. It is built with utmost safety using 4.5 centimetes of tempered laminated glass, so you can look through admire the beauty of the Lianjiang River passing below.

