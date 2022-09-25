World’s best airlines 2022: Qatar Airways tops the list for the seventh time

Qatar Airways topped the list of the world’s best airlines for the record seventh time followed by Singapore Airlines and Emirates at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022. The event that made a physical return after a gap of two years due to the pandemic was held at Langham Hotel in London, the United Kingdom on Friday (September 23).

Skytrax, regarded as ‘the Oscars of the aviation industry is a UK-based airline and airport review and ranking site. According to CNN, it conducted more than 14 million customer surveys in more than 100 countries between September 2021 and August 2022 to find out the world’s current favourite airline.

Besides winning the world’s best airline trophy, Qatar Airways also received eight more awards including Best Business Class, Best Business Class Seat, and Best Business Class Lounge Dining. Singapore Airlines that claimed the second spot, also scooped nine awards. Delta Air Lines won six awards and Turkish Airlines received four awards including the highly competitive Best Airline in Europe title.

The best just got seven times better. We are proud to be Skytrax ‘Airline of the Year’ 2022 for a record seventh time. Thank you for choosing #QatarAirways, your votes mean the world to us. pic.twitter.com/XQPL3JPCUZ — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) September 24, 2022

“To be named as the World’s Best Airline was always a goal when Qatar Airways was created, but to win it for the seventh time and pick up three additional awards is a testament to all the hard work of our incredible employees,” Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, was quoted as saying by Skytrax.

Not only this, just two months ago, Qatar Airways was named the ‘airline of the year’ by AirlineRatings because of “its cabin innovation, passenger service, and its commitment to continue to operate throughout the COVID pandemic” the AirlineRatings website stated.

Closer home, India’s Vistara was another key winner. It received two awards: the Best Airline in India and Southern Asia and Best Airline Staff Service in India and Southern Asia. “It is incredibly heartening for all of us at Vistara to win these awards, which reaffirms the steadfast trust our customers have in us and is a true testament to Vistara setting global benchmarks for excellence in operations and service delivery,” Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer of Vistara, was quoted as saying by Skytrax.

According to the Skytrax website, the world’s top 20 Airlines in 2022 are:

*Qatar Airways

*Singapore Airlines

*Emirates

*ANA All Nippon Airways

*Qantas Airways

*Japan Airlines

*Turkish Airlines

*Air France

*Korean Air

*Swiss Int’l Air Lines

*British Airways

*Etihad Airways

*China Southern

*Hainan Airlines

*Lufthansa

*Cathay Pacific

*KLM

*EVA Air

*Virgin Atlantic

*Vistara

