Pakistan, North Korea, Nepal: 10 countries with the weakest passports in 2026

The latest Henley & Partners Passport Index 2026 rankings highlight the countries with the weakest passports for global mobility. The index measures how many destinations passport holders can access visa-free, via visa-on-arrival (VOA) or an e-visa.
This year, the bottom 10 passports offer access to just 24 to 38 countries — a stark contrast to the world’s strongest passports, which provide entry to more than 190 destinations.
At 92nd place, Eritrea offers visa-free, e-visa, or visa-on-arrival access to just 38 destinations. Limited diplomatic ties and strict internal controls contribute to restricted mobility.
For Indian travellers: While Indians generally require an e-visa for Eritrea, the country is not a major leisure destination. Travel would typically require advance embassy processing.
Ranked 93rd, Bangladesh passport holders can access 37 countries with relative ease.
For Indian travellers: India and Bangladesh share strong bilateral ties. Indian citizens can obtain an e-visa to visit Bangladesh, and travel between the two countries is frequent for tourism, medical visits and business.
At 94th, North Korea’s passport allows entry to 36 destinations. International sanctions and diplomatic isolation significantly restrict mobility.
For Indian travellers: Travel to North Korea is highly regulated and usually possible only through authorised tours with strict supervision. Indians are required to apply for a visa in advance.
Nepal ranks 95th with access to 35 countries.
For Indian travellers: Nepal remains one of the most accessible international destinations for Indians. Indian citizens do not require a visa and can travel with valid ID proof, making it a popular choice for short trips.
Somalia’s passport ranks 96th, granting access to 33 destinations.
For Indian travellers: Due to ongoing security concerns, travel to Somalia is generally discouraged. Visa requirements are strict, and security advisories are frequently updated.
Pakistan ranks 97th, with access to 32 destinations.
For Indian travellers: Travel between India and Pakistan is tightly regulated. Indian citizens must apply for visas under specific categories, and approvals can be limited.
Yemen’s passport provides access to 31 countries, ranking 98th.
For Indian travellers: You will be required to apply for a visa before planning your trip. Though the ongoing conflict makes Yemen a high-risk destination. Travel advisories generally discourage visits unless absolutely necessary.
Iraq ranks 99th with access to 29 countries.
For Indian travellers: While certain regions, such as Kurdistan, have seen increased tourism, travel to Iraq requires advance visa approval and careful planning due to security considerations.
Syria’s passport offers access to only 26 destinations, placing it 100th.
For Indian travellers: Prolonged conflict has severely limited tourism. Travel requires prior visa approval and is subject to strict regulations.
Afghanistan ranks 101st, with visa-free or simplified access to just 24 destinations.
For Indian travellers: Visitors must apply for an e-visa before planning their trip. Though travel to Afghanistan is extremely restricted due to security concerns and political instability.