Pakistan, North Korea, Nepal: 10 countries with the weakest passports in 2026

The latest Henley & Partners Passport Index 2026 rankings highlight the countries with the weakest passports for global mobility. The index measures how many destinations passport holders can access visa-free, via visa-on-arrival (VOA) or an e-visa.

This year, the bottom 10 passports offer access to just 24 to 38 countries — a stark contrast to the world’s strongest passports, which provide entry to more than 190 destinations.

Here’s a closer look at the lowest-ranked passports and what their position means, particularly from an Indian traveller’s perspective:

92. Eritrea – Access to 38 Countries

At 92nd place, Eritrea offers visa-free, e-visa, or visa-on-arrival access to just 38 destinations. Limited diplomatic ties and strict internal controls contribute to restricted mobility.

For Indian travellers: While Indians generally require an e-visa for Eritrea, the country is not a major leisure destination. Travel would typically require advance embassy processing.