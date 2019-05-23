World Turtle Day 2019: From Odisha to Fiji Islands; places that are big on turtle tourism

Did you know that Odisha has half of the world’s Olive Ridley turtle population and 90 per cent of India’s turtle population? In January, Odisha’s Puri beach witnessed its first turtle festival where environmentalists got together to promote eco-tourism and talk about the conservation of Olive Ridley turtles.

Seeing a turtle waddling down the beach can be a surreal experience. If you have never seen a turtle in your life, then you can always plan a trip to these destinations for a memorable experience. This way, not only will you have a holiday that you can talk about for eternity but also contribute to eco-tourism.

Odisha, India

Olive Ridley turtles have a fascinating life cycle that contributes significantly to the marine eco-system. The turtles after having travelled from Sri Lanka and the Maldives, congregate and mate in waters just off Odisha’s shores at Gahiramatha, Rushikulya, Devi and other areas.

Treasure Island, Fiji

Treasure Island in Fiji takes special care to preserve the baby turtle and protect their hatching process by moving them to a series of pools approved by the local Department of Fisheries to allow them to grow and strengthen before being released. However, guests are allowed to interact and feed the turtles on site during their visits.

Costa Rica, Central America

At any given time of the year, at least one of Costa Rica’s sea turtle species – leatherback, hawksbill, loggerhead, green sea turtle, black sea turtle, and olive ridley turtle – are seen nesting on the shores of Costa Rica, making it one of the most popular destinations for turtle tourism.

Parque Nacional Tortuguero, Central America

Tortuguero National Park on the northern Caribbean coast is one of the world’s most important sea turtle nesting sites, and the resulting eco-tourism has transformed the remote village of Tortuguero into a popular tourist destination.

Coral Coast, Australia

The Coral Coast in Western Australia is home to two very important sites for loggerhead turtles during the nesting season – that is from November to April. All year round, you can swim with sea turtles at Ningaloo Marine Park or watch them on a cruise in Shark Bay Marine Park. If you want to get real close to them then head to Cape Range National Park to watch the sea turtles hatch at night.