World Toilet Day: The most hygienic way to pee while travelling

Travelling is something that excites most of us. In the pandemic, especially, the desire to travel and explore has surged across the country. Before actually undertaking the trip, people go through months of planning and preparations, shopping for weather-friendly clothes, reading up about the place, putting together an itinerary, etc.

While all of this is crucial, one has to also be mindful about some hygiene essentials. Kajal Sangwan, health and wellness advisor at Pee Safe says if one is not careful, they can contract infections, diseases, and UTIs.

“Most people, especially women, contract a UTI from using an unhygienic toilet that may have seemed safe at first, but was actually home to a million germs and bacteria. These little critters live on the cleanest and stain-free toilets, invisible to the naked eye,” she explains.

Sangwan suggests using a sanitiser spray. “If you encounter a toilet that seems white and clean, don’t let it fool you. Always make sure to sanitise it before and after use to leave the throne safer than you found it. And if you think holding your pee until you find a safe space is safer, then know that it’s no better than an unsafe toilet. So, spray and don’t squat anymore,” she advises.

Apart from this, she says there are a few other things that you can do to have a safe experience on-the-go:

● Flush the toilet seat with the lid down so that bacteria and germs do not enter the air.

● Attend nature’s call, as not doing so can also make the bacteria breed up.

● Wash hands along with the fingernails, thoroughly.

● Keep your intimate area clean and hygienic at all times.

● Clean your intimate area using Intimate wipes in the proper direction — from front to back.

“If you’re still wondering about the most hygienic ways to pee while travelling, then just follow this simple rule: not every clean-looking surface is sanitised, and water just doesn’t cut it. As long as you can remember this rule, you’ll be in the clear. So, stay away from funny-looking commodes and spray away the normal ones,” she concludes.

