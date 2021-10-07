Have you travelled to the world’s safest cities?

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIC) recently released its annual list of the world’s safest cities.

The 2021 Safe Cities Index ranked 60 cities based on 76 safety indicators, including infrastructure, digital life, personal security, environmental factors and health; pandemic preparedness and Covid mortality were also included this time. The cities that topped the list are Copenhagen, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo.

Copenhagen

Denmark’s captial, which bagged “world’s safest city” tag this time, was found to be particularly high on the aspect of environmental security, including air quality, waste management and urban forest cover, according to BBC. Besides, pandemic restrictions have also been completely lifted. According to news4sanantonio.com, this city also has low crime rate and a relatively narrow wealth gap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Copenhagen , Denmark | Travel (@copenhagenexplore)

As per visitcopenhagen.com, the city is best explored on a bike. Rich in royal histories, it is adorned with cobblestone streets, palace and artefacts. It is also home to the oldest and the biggest open air museums in the world. Not to mention lush green gardens and parks that can elevate your mood instantly. You will also find a range of eateries, from bistros to Michelin-starred restaurants.

There are one-stop flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad to Denmark. Entry restrictions for travellers, however, continue to apply. No Covid test is required prior to boarding aircraft. However, it is required after entry, along with isolation.

Toronto

Canada’s largest city is know to have strong infrastructure and environmental security. It also boasts of a history of multiculturalism, with about 200 ethnic groups residing there. If you are a fan of skyscrapers, you would get to witness one of the tallest freestanding towers there. Besides, you can walk down quirky neighbourhood blocks, enjoy sumptuous meals at exotic restaurants or go sight-seeing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destination Toronto (@destination_toronto)

All fully-vaccinated travellers can now enter Canada for non-essential purposes. They should provide a negative Covid test prior to entry, provide Covid information through ArriveCAN and also carry a proof of their vaccination, as per their official website. Non-stop flights are available from Delhi while one-stop flights can be availed from Mumbai, Hyderabad or Kochi.

Singapore

The city-state, which recorded world’s highest vaccination rates, boasts of advanced digital, health and infrastructure security. It is home to lush green spaces and tranquil tourist spots of the Coney Island. At the same time, you can also witness the soaring towers of Marina Bay Sands or the rain vortex of Jewel Changi Airport or the durian-shaped Esplanade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VisitSingapore (@visit_singapore)

Singapore, however, has not opened its borders for short-term visitors from India yet.

Sydney

Apart from being the top 10 cities in health security, Sydney also ranked number one in digital security. Among its recent environment-friendly projects was the “Living Seawall” or three-dimensional concrete panels at Harbour Bridge, to create microhabitats for snails and small crabs. In this city, tourists will be able to explore to their heart’s content. On one hand, there are golden beaches like Bondi and Manly or spectacular views of the Blue Mountains. On the other hand, you can visit the iconic Opera House, museums and galleries, and enjoy some of the local delicacies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney By Kayak | Kayak Tours (@sydney_by_kayak)

After being in lockdown for months, the city is gradually opening up now. The state will use a vaccination-passport system to ensure those who have not been fully inoculated remain under strict stay-home orders until Dec. 1.

Tokyo

Japan’s capital, which recently hosted the Olympics, was at the top of the healthy security index list. According to BBC, the country, after lifting Covid restrictions gradually, is hoping to encourage the use of its vaccine passport. It also ranked among the top five on the infrastructure security list. A walkable city connected by rail, Tokyo encourages walking and community engagement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tokyo 東京 | Travel | Explore (@tokyo.explores)

The city is dotted with ancient temples and skyscrapers. You can visit Senso-ji, an ancient Buddhist temple, the massive fish market Tsukiji, the stunning Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden, among several other tourist hubs. And if you are a food enthusiast, do not forget to try authentic Japanese foods. Restaurants there are also increasingly catering to vegetarians and vegans.

Fully vaccinated travellers from India will no longer need to be in quarantine for a long duration when in Japan. The period for self-isolation at home has been shortened from 14 to 10 days. Several connecting flights are available to Narita International Airport.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!